New Delhi [India], September 11: The celebratory mood seemed quite palpable for team LifeCell & AreoVeda at the recently held 14th Edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Conference & Awards 2025 in Mumbai. And why not!! The team's story-telling prowess fetched them not one, but two GOLD awards- reaffirming the power of creativity rooted in empathy.

Here's a quick peek into the journey behind creating these prize-winning campaigns:

Excellence in Branding & Marketing - Brand Awareness

Every mother is part of a timeless circle of care. One campaign beautifully portrayed this emotional journey--an expectant mom preparing to welcome her child, while carrying forward the same selfless love once received from her own mother. It reminded us all: a mother's care never ends for her baby, even beyond the baby's birth when she chooses stem cell banking. No wonder then that this heartfelt narrative went on to garner millions of views and impressions, making this message worthy of a movement!

Content Marketing - Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Another award-winning initiative centered around creating awareness around toxin-free, science-backed care for mothers and their little ones--championing skincare that is safe, natural, and trustworthy. Built on the promise of purity, this campaign partnered with several pregnant and new-mom influencers, who shared their real-life experiences of using AreoVeda for themselves & their babies.

These campaigns stood out because they went beyond strategy--they tapped into emotions, culture, and everyday realities of women stepping into motherhood. They weren't just about marketing; they were about making moms & their baby's needs feel seen, heard, and cared for.

The award was collected by Priyanka Prashob (Group Director - Content, SEO, Brand Communications at LifeCell & AreoVeda) on behalf of LifeCell & AreoVeda and Shivi Chopra, Agency Partner.

Here's wishing LifeCell & AreoVeda more such success in the future!

About LifeCell

Established in 2004, LifeCell is India's first and largest stem cell bank, trusted by over 4,50,000+ parents, with the world's largest repository of Indian-origin stem cells and 75,000+ cord blood units. With state-of-the-art labs in Chennai and Gurgaon, LifeCell is also the most accredited stem cell bank in the country. Recently, theyl also launched AreoVeda, India's first cellular science-backed skincare for moms, moms-to-be and babies. Ecocert certified, EWG verified, and tested on lab-grown 3D human skin cells: AreoVeda is a toxin-free, safe and natural skincare brand that's built on purity, transparency and innovation. And their Diagnostics division offers a comprehensive portfolio ranging from routine basic health assessments to advanced genetic panels, addressing the needs of individuals right from infancy through senior years. LifeCell also comprises the Biologics division that provides placental tissue-derived products for effective wound management.

