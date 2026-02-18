New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The founder of Sun Microsystem and tech leader Vinod Khosla on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here in the national capital.

Khosla is in India for the India AI Impact Summit. Vinod Khosla recently said he looked forward to discussion on what AI service can do for Indian citizens.

"The AI summit in India is going to be a really exciting opportunity to talk about the benefits of AI. AI is such a transformational opportunity, especially for the bottom half of the population that has very little access to the knowledge economy. It'll be most helpful to them and provide them services like healthcare services, education, and other things at their level, in their language. So it's such a large opportunity and I look forward to the discussion there about AI services and what it can do for the Indian population, especially those with the least resources today," he had said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

The ongoing India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital yesterday. He emphasised that the country's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

Over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders are participating at the Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address on February 19, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (ANI)

