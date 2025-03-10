SMPL

Ziro Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 10: Some revolutions don't begin in corporate boardrooms or tech parks. They begin in places where ambition meets opportunity. Ziro Valley, nestled in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh, near the China border, just became the starting point of one such revolution--the AI revolution. Today, Techno Billion AI, backed by Techno India Group, officially inaugurated its first AI Lab in Ziro Valley--not in a metro city, not in a Silicon Valley-funded incubator, but in the rugged hills of Northeast India.

This is where AI education is breaking new ground, ensuring that the next chapter of India's technological progress is written not just by those in the big cities but by every young mind with the hunger to learn and innovate. The launch wasn't just a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. It was a hands-on, high-energy AI Hackathon, where students worked on cutting-edge marketing strategies to spread AI awareness across the Northeast. The message was clear: AI is not the future--it is the present, and it belongs to all.

Techno India Group: Powering AI for Every Student This milestone wouldn't have been possible without Techno India Group, one of India's largest educational conglomerates, which has backed the initiative as its chief sponsor and patron. At the center of it all is Meghdut RoyChowdhury--CIO and Executive Director of Techno India Group, and the Founder of Techno Billion AI.

"For too long, AI education has been limited to a privileged few. But the next AI pioneer could come from Ziro, from Siliguri, or from Imphal. This lab is a statement: AI is for everyone, not just the elite," said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury. And making sure that this vision translates into action, step by step, is Abhrajit Saha--Cofounder of Techno Billion AI, Chief of Staff to Meghdut RoyChowdhury, and the driving force behind the AI vertical at Techno India Group.

A graduate of IIT Kharagpur, Abhrajit had every opportunity to take a different path--perhaps a high-paying corporate job or a research role in a multinational firm. But he chose to serve the nation in a unique way--by ensuring that AI education and knowledge reach every corner of India, transforming young students into future tech leaders.

"We want to build a nation that doesn't just consume technology but creates it. That's why we are here--in the Northeast, in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities--to make AI a reality for students who otherwise wouldn't have access," said Abhrajit Saha.

Anuradha Chandran, Business Head of Techno Billion AI, also played a pivotal role in liaising with multiple stakeholders, ensuring that policymakers, educators, and industry leaders came together to make this vision a reality. Her relentless efforts in networking across the Northeast have been instrumental in expanding the AI movement beyond its traditional boundaries. And none of this would have been possible without the steadfast support of Robin Hibu, IPS and DG of Delhi Police, who has been a key enabler in bringing AI education to communities that need it the most.

The Bigger Vision: AI Labs Across WB, East, and Northeast India The Ziro Valley AI Lab is just the first step in a much larger nationwide expansion plan. Over the next 12-18 months, Techno Billion AI, in collaboration with Techno India Group, will launch AI labs in tier 2 & 3 cities around Kolkata, ensuring AI reaches students in semi-urban and rural areas. Strategic locations around TIGPS (Techno India Group Public Schools) across West Bengal, embedding AI learning in the school curriculum. Siliguri & Darjeeling - Connecting AI education between Bengal and the Northeast Guwahati--A major hub for AI research and industry collaboration in Assam. Shillong & Imphal--Strengthening AI initiatives in Meghalaya and Manipur Itanagar & Kohima - Expanding deeper into Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland The long-term vision? To make every Techno India institution an AI powerhouse.

Schools, colleges, and universities under Techno India Group will become centers of AI education, research, and real-world application. This is not just about education--it is about nation-building, about making sure India doesn't just participate in the global AI race, but leads it. Why This Matters For decades, India's technological advancements have been concentrated in metros--Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The launch of the Techno Billion AI Lab in Ziro Valley disrupts this trend. It challenges the idea that great technological minds are only found in cities. It proves that with the right tools and the right mentors, talent can rise from anywhere. This is not just about a lab. This is about rewriting the story of AI education in India. It is about giving every student--no matter where they are--the chance to be part of the AI revolution. And today, that revolution has well and truly begun.

