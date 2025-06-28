VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 28: Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd and Agriplast Protected Cultivation Pvt Ltd proudly announce The third edition of Technology Vision 2030, India's premier agritech conference scheduled for 24 September 2025 at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru.

With the theme "Empowering Indian Agriculture: Innovation, Sustainability, and Growth," this one-day event will gather over 300 industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, researchers, and visionary entrepreneurs committed to shaping the future of Indian agriculture.

Conference Highlights:

* Expert Panel Discussions: Engaging sessions featuring global and local agritech pioneers.

* Innovation Showcase: Unveiling cutting-edge technologies in greenhouse cultivation, precision farming, hydroponics, IoT, and digital agriculture.

* Networking Opportunities: Direct interactions with influential leaders, promising startups, and decision-makers shaping the agricultural ecosystem.

* Youth Engagement: Dedicated initiatives supporting young agricultural innovators and students.

* Cultural Evening: Concluding the conference with a special performance by the renowned police band, "Harmony of the Pines."

Who Should Attend:

* Progressive farmers and greenhouse growers

* Agritech startups and technology providers

* Government and policy stakeholders

* Investors, academics, and agricultural consultants

Message from the Promoters:

"Technology Vision 2030 is more than just a conference--it's a strategic initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's agricultural landscape through sustainable innovation. Join us as we explore transformative solutions and shape the future of farming."

Register Now:

Limited seats remain--early registration is highly recommended.

Visit: www.agriplast.co.in/technology-vision-2030 to register and learn more.

Write to abhinav@agriplast.co.in for Speaking Opportunities.

About Agriplast:

Agriplast is a pioneering force in the Indian agritech space, committed to driving innovation and sustainable growth through advanced agricultural technologies and practices.

