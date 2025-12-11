PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has been awarded IP Routing equipment purchase contracts for 7 of the 12 BharatNet Phase-III packages announced till date, thereby emerging as the largest supplier by the number of packages.

BharatNet is a flagship program by the Government of India that seeks to create a transformative impact in rural India by bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities. The objective of this phase is to create a robust, reliable, and scalable middle-mile network for BharatNet using IP-MPLS technology to ensure high-quality broadband to every rural citizen.

As a part of this nationwide deployment, Tejas will be delivering its state-of-the-art TJ1400 family of next-generation access and aggregation routers, indigenously designed and developed by the company, with tens of thousands of these carrier-grade systems already operational in high-availability, mission-critical networks. In BharatNet Phase III, TJ1400 products will be deployed in 9 states (Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur) and 5 union territories. Altogether, over 50,000 TJ1400 routers will be deployed across 57,000 GPs (Gram Panchayats) and 2000 Blocks in the country.

Sanjay Malik, Chief Strategy and Business Officer of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to maintain our track record of being a leading telecom equipment partner for BharatNet deployments, as in the previous phases of this prestigious program. It is a reflection of our growing stature as a world-class telecom OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with highly differentiated, next-generation products that meet global quality and performance standards."

Sunil Handoo, Vice President of Sales at Tejas Networks, said, "We thank all our PIA (Project Implementation Agency) partners for selecting us as their Router equipment supplier and reinforce our position as a key contributor to India's digital transformation initiatives. We look forward to working closely with our BharatNet Phase-III partners to rapidly upgrade middle-mile networks in their project areas and deliver high-speed and reliable connectivity to underserved communities in these villages."

Tejas is partnering with five leading PIAs, namely, NCC, Polycab, Invenia-STL Networks, GR Infraprojects and ITI, for the BharatNet Phase III deployment.

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

