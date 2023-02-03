Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, a true representation of the global EV ecosystem and innovations is set to kick-start the excitement from 5th February 2023. The weeklong event will feature top global and domestic companies exhibiting next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products & solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space.

Apollo Tyres is the exclusive industry partner for Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

The flagship event of the Telangana Government will be held between the 5th - 11th of February 2023 and will culminate with India's first Formula E race.

The city is starting to get decked up in the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week look. One can find several metro trains, TSRTC Pushpak buses, bus shelters, parts of the airport and other public spaces spread the common message of celebrating the move towards sustainability through the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week.

Talking about the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, "The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state."

"Telangana has always been a progressive state with its progressive policies and the state has been rated top three in the EODB ratings consistently over several years. The EV & ESS policy we released in 2020 has played a pivotal role in creating a conducive ecosystem for EV investments and making the state a favourable destination for EV and energy storage systems players," added Ranjan.

The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is also supported by various Government organizations and industry partners including Citreon, Amara Raja, Hyderabad Metro Rail, TSRTC, TSREDCO, and T-HUB among others.

The grand event will present India's strengths and capabilities in the electric vehicle space to global and domestic audiences. Over 1500 participants from several countries will be participating in events and showcasing their innovative products and technologies in the EV sector.

Telangana is emerging as a major electric vehicle (EV) hub in the country and has attracted several electric mobility companies to set up their manufacturing base in the state. Being one of the very few states in India with a dedicated Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems (EV & ESS) policy, Telangana has provided many fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the manufacturers as well as customers to fast-pace EV adoption.

Telangana has also set aggressive targets in clean energy production, which compliments the electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure will be setting up as many as 1,000 EV charging stations across the state to cater to the needs of rising eco-friendly vehicle users under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

As the state drives the faster adoption of electric vehicles, it aspires to be not just self-sufficient, but also a global hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems manufacturing.

To know more about the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, please visit - www.evhyderabad.in.

