ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21: The much-anticipated Creators and Influencers Awards 2024, presented by Truzon Solar by Suntek, concluded with grandeur and glamour at the HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, bringing together South India's most talented Telugu digital creators. Organized by the Telugu Digital Media Federation (Telugu DMF), this landmark event celebrated creativity, innovation, and the impact of digital creators across various categories.

Also Read | Amid Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Deadlock ICC Delegation to Visit Pakistan, Discussion Also Expected Between ICC and BCCI: Report.

The awards recognized and honored influencers who have inspired millions with their content. With over 2 million online votes, the event showcased overwhelming support from the digital community. Awards were presented in 15 categories, including Best Digital Influencer, Best Digital Creator, Best Food Blogger, Best Kid Influencer, Best Fashion Influencer, and Best Tech Influencer, among others. The evening was marked by electrifying performances, inspiring speeches, and heartfelt moments that underscored the transformative power of digital platforms. Distinguished guests and celebrities graced the event, adding a touch of prestige to the celebration.

As part of this year's initiatives, Telugu DMF announced a strategic partnership with Cinematica Expo to provide technical support for digital creators, empowering influencers with cutting-edge tools and resources to elevate their content. Additionally, leading brands collaborated with Telugu DMF, opening doors to exciting opportunities for talented creators and influencers to grow their reach and impact.

Also Read | Winter and Fog Preparedness Meet by Centre: 'Cancel Flights Delayed Beyond 3 Hours', Civil Aviation Ministry Tells Airlines As Winter Intensifies.

Conclusion

The Creators and Influencers Awards 2024 was more than an event - it was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the limitless potential of the digital world. With its successful conclusion, Telugu DMF reaffirmed its commitment to empowering South India's digital community and fostering a culture of excellence in the digital space.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)