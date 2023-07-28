NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 28: These are learning-based programmes where the major focus is to make our graduates capable to think, analyze and critically evaluate. There is a wide variety of up-to-date courses with a plethora of evaluation methods such as laboratories, projects, presentations, assignments, group evaluations, case studies, fieldwork, and others to enable students to walk out as Professionals after graduating from TERI SAS. TERI SAS, Deemed to be University further takes pride in announcing that these are aligned as per the needs of NEP 2020.

- Data Science: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.- Environmental Studies: B.Sc./B.Sc. (Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.- Economics: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research)- BBA/BBA (Honours)/BBA (Honours with Research)

Structure of the FYUP (with multiple entry and exit points)

We at TERI SAS believe in the motto 'Knowledge for Sustainable Development!'

