New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): India's Mental Health Crisis has exploded in the past two years owing to the isolation and anxiety brought about by the pandemic. Access to mental healthcare in India is riddled with stigma and promotes a vicious circle of isolation, suppression of agency, and ignorance.

The Happiness Project (THAP), launched under the guidance of Natasha Sagar, addresses this growing crisis by making mental healthcare accessible and judgement-free. THAP helps users manage a variety of mood disorders, including stress, anxiety, and depression from the comfort of their home in a setting free from judgment.

The brains behind THAP, Founder CEO Natasha Sagar endeavors to normalize conversations about mental health and establish a healthy environment that encourages mental well-being. THAP caters to all the mental health needs of a person under one roof.

THAP allows users to schedule online therapy sessions with qualified therapists listed on its platform. Users can choose therapists based on their specific needs and attend therapy sessions discretely from the comfort of their homes. THAP offers users free access to a host of mental wellness tools and resources. The app also makes it simple for users to share their post-therapy homework or journal entries with the therapist ahead of their session in a safe and convenient way via the app, allowing them to make better use of their therapy time

Sharing the idea behind launching the application, Founder CEO Natasha Sagar said, "There was an unfortunate incident that led to the death of a student due to an untreated mental health issue. Despite having access to university counselors, she chose not to use them since mental health is stigmatized. This inspired me to create a digital mental health management ecosystem where people can privately access mental health resources to conveniently cater to all their wellness needs and goals in one place without being subjected to any stigma. In our continuing efforts to make mental healthcare accessible to all, I would like to expand across India, the US, and the Middle East in the next two years to help people fight the stigma associated with mental health."

THAP has a group of senior board-certified medical doctors (MBBS) and clinical psychologists with international experience. They bring with them a unique understanding of how mental healthcare is handled in other nations, as well as knowledge about how it should be modified to cater to the Indian population.

THAP is poised to change the mental healthcare landscape in the country as it sets out to make mental healthcare accessible and judgement free for all.

