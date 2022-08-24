Seoul Vibe is set to release on Netflix this weekend. Netflix has become a very important online platform on which most movies are released these days. Netflix has also invested millions of dollars in South Korean projects because the outcome has been fantastic, especially with series like Squid Game, Crash Landing On You, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and more. WINNER’s Mino and Kang Seungyoon Release Cover for BIGBANG’s Emotional Rock Track ‘Still Life’.

Seoul Vibe is easily a gateway to gaining more subscribers. This action packed film with a promising cast, directed by Hyun-Sung Moon, looks very exciting and seems like there is a lot to look forward to in this movie. So without any further delay, take a look at everything you need to know about Seoul Vibe.

Cast

Yoo Ah-in, Go Kyung-pyo, Lee Kyu-hyung, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu round out the main cast. Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Woong-in, Moon So-ri, Oh Jung-se, Kim Chae-eun and Chun-sik will appear in supporting roles. Lee Se Young and Song Mino will also make special appearances.

Plot

In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a group of drivers and mechanics come together to unravel corruptions behind slush funds. Known as the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team, they attempt to dismantle the criminal operations that could jeapordise the Seoul Olympics event.

Watch the Trailer for Seoul Vibe

Release Date

Seoul Vibe will release globally on Friday, August 26 on Netflix.

Review

The reviews for Seoul Vibe are not out yet. The page will be updated when they are out.

