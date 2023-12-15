NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 15: The Apollo Hospitals Group, reckoned for its dedication to healthcare excellence, has established the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) in the city of Pearl, Hyderabad, India, with a mission of advancing the field of medicine. AIMSR combines the Apollo Hospitals Group's decades of expertise in healthcare with advanced educational methods, creating an unprecedented experience for aspiring medical experts.

As employment in healthcare occupations is expected to grow 47% by 2026, AIMSR is committed to accelerating the healthcare professionals for tomorrow, bringing a transformational change in the Indian healthcare landscape.

Decoding the Apex of Medical Education

In the field of Medical Education and Research, the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is all set to make a meaningful impact. It houses a highly advanced campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a team of faculties with unique expertise, and a holistic curriculum emphasising experiential learning.

Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, formerly known as Apollo Medical College, represents a culmination of the relentless pursuit of excellence in medical education. The institute is taking a significant step towards realising the vision of a healthier and more advanced India.

The Epitome of Excellence

The Apollo Hospitals Group, one of the pioneers in the Indian healthcare industry for over three decades, brings knowledge and experience to the Apollo Medical College. Among the most trusted names in healthcare, the group is interchangeable with quality, innovation, and dedication to patient care. AIMSR personifies these qualities in its academic and research courses. Below are the key highlights setting Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research apart as an excellent illuminant in medical education:

1. World-class Facilities: The AIMSR campus features high-end facilities, including well-equipped laboratories, advanced simulation centres and skill labs, medical library, and contemporary lecture halls. These amenities promote a positive learning environment for students, allowing them to excel in their respective fields.

2. Expert Faculty: The faculty at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research have a mix of unique medical professionals, scientists, and researchers. Their expertise and dedication to accelerating young talents are valuable in shaping the future of medical practitioners.

3. Holistic Curriculum: AIMSR proffers a comprehensive and interdisciplinary curriculum integrating the newest innovations in medical science and technology. The curriculum greatly focuses on practical training and real-world experiences and extends beyond the limits set by National Medical Commission ( NMC). It prepares students to fulfil the revolutionising requirements of the healthcare industry.

4. Advanced Research: Apollo Medical College motivates innovative research and fosters a scientific exploration culture. With high-tech research centres and a collaborative atmosphere, students and faculty are empowered to pay their part to the global medical community.

5. Global Outreach: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research promotes international collaborations, enabling aspirants to get a worldwide perspective on healthcare. It offers global exchange courses with recognised medical institutions, allowing students to widen their horizons.

A Vision for the Future

The Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research has been proactive in community outreach programmes, providing healthcare services to underserved populations in and around Hyderabad. The Institute is a testament to the Apollo Hospitals Group's dedication to healthcare innovation domestically and internationally. The commitment to social responsibility mirrors the institution's dedication to making a positive impact beyond the confines of its campus.

In crisp words, AIMSR is a way of giving back to society and investing in the future. By nurturing the best medical minds, it is creating a ripple effect of positive change in healthcare. The ultimate aim of AIMSR is to educate students and instil in them the values of compassion, integrity, and empathy.

The Solid Foundation for Aspiring Medical Professionals

AIMSR offers a dynamic range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes catering to numerous medical disciplines, providing a holistic approach to medical education. Some of the key programmes include:

* Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)* Doctor of Medicine (MD) in various specialities* Master of Surgery (MS) in various specialities

These programmes are carefully curated to equip them with a strong medical science foundation and impart in-depth knowledge and skill sets needed to propel and excel in their respective fields. AIMSR attracts the finest and brightest talents in India, promoting a culture of excellence from the outset.

A Proud Moment for India

The Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research marks a significant milestone in the field of medical education and clinical expertise in India. As a country with a growing population and evolving healthcare needs, India requires world-class medical institutions that can produce highly competent and compassionate healthcare professionals. There is no denying that AIMSR is poised to bridge the gap between the demand for quality healthcare and the availability of skilled professionals.

