VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: As a major boost for India's real estate aspirations to focus on residents' wellness and a matter of pride for the vibrant city of Hyderabad, The Cascades Neopolis has been awarded the WELL v2 Pre-Certification Platinum by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This distinction makes The Cascades Neopolis both India's first and the world's largest residential development to receive this globally acclaimed recognition. While WELL is the world's first building standard to focus entirely on how our surroundings impact physical and mental health, IWBI is the global authority that develops and administers the WELL Building Standard to advance health and wellness-centric design.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Merchant Navy Officer's Wife Madhu Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment and Murder, Accused Arrested.

For the uninitiated, The Cascades Neopolis is a ₹3169-Crore 63-storey 217m tall mega residential project of GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a visionary joint consortium by the promoters of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty, which are legacy realty companies that are primarily operating in Hyderabad.

How this certification matters for residents' wellbeing

Also Read | Ukraine Ceasefire Talks: Russia and US Agree for Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin Meeting in Coming Days, Announces Kremlin Aide.

As part of the WELL evaluation, The Cascades Neopolis was assessed across ten inter-related concepts that directly shape occupants' well-being: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community. The residents will experience enhanced indoor air quality through advanced filtration and ventilation systems, maximised natural light and daylight penetration, and materials carefully selected to minimise emissions and support respiratory health. Temperature and acoustic controls have been integrated to reduce stress and fatigue, and the overall layout encourages movement, mindfulness, and interactions with fellow residents. Every element of the design has been calibrated to promote a lifestyle of greater balance and vitality.

Wellness-centric living standards not envisioned before in India

While our country has seen commercial spaces embrace WELL principles in the past, The Cascades Neopolis has pioneered the vision for residential projects to set high standards that facilitate healthier living. The project will represent a fundamental shift in the design of residential communities, anchored not just in comfort and convenience, but also in purpose-built wellness.

It is not only a testament to what's possible in today's world, but also a blueprint for how the homes of tomorrow can be built.

"With a built-up area of 5.43 million square feet, more than double the size of the next-largest WELL precertified residential community, The Cascades Neopolis will likely have many first-of-its-kind accomplishments or features. Just to name a few, the project is designed to deliver 42 percent water savings through full-scale rainwater harvesting and cut annual energy use by 30 percent with solar and high-efficiency systems. During construction, 95 percent of the debris will be recycled. 30 percent of parking bays will be equipped with EV chargers--setting a new global benchmark for healthy, future-ready living," said Juzer S. Kothari, the Managing Director of Conserve Consultants (P) Ltd. (the firm that partnered with Cascades Neopolis to secure both WELL v2 Pre-Certification Platinum and IGBC Green Homes Platinum standards).

"When architects, engineers, realty consultants, and sustainability experts joined forces, our goal was to reshape residential living through deep design thinking. As you step into your home, you benefit from cleaner air, abundant natural light, and thoughtfully crafted spaces for well-being--backed by WELL v2 Pre-Certification Platinum and IGBC Green Homes Platinum. The milestone underscores the project's leadership in shaping future-ready living spaces that go beyond conventional luxury, and having a vision to prioritize well-being of residents, environmental responsibility, and community-centric design," a joint statement was released from the three designated partners of the GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, Mr. Karteesh Reddy M (representing GHR Infra), Mr. Lakshmi Narayana G (representing Lakshmi Infra), and Mr. Sharat V, (representing Urbanblocks Realty).

About GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP: GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP is a dynamic joint venture formed by three seasoned developers - GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty. Each partner brings high trust, a strong track record, and extensive expertise in Hyderabad's real estate landscape - they are collectively committed to delivering iconic and sustainable developments that redefine urban living. The launch of The Cascades, their first project, aligns perfectly with Hyderabad's impressive real estate market, particularly within the luxury segment. The project aims to be unlike no other and will be a testament to harmonious blend of luxury, technology, sustainability, and an evolved and enriching lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)