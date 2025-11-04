PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 4: As the golden glow of diyas illuminates homes and the spirit of generosity fills the air, Style Baazar, a pioneer in bringing style and value to Indian households, proudly reflects on the profound and lasting impact of its cornerstone Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. These programs, meticulously implemented and now bearing fruit, are woven into the very DNA of the brand, demonstrating a commitment that extends far beyond the retail floor to touch the lives of the community in meaningful, enduring ways.

Crafting Confident Futures: The Enduring Legacy of Project Swabhimaan

Earlier this year, Style Baazar, in a strategic collaboration with the Neotia Skill Development Academy (NSDA), brought to life Project Swabhimaan--a comprehensive, three-pillar skill development program designed to empower marginalized youth.

1. Pillar 1: Foundational Knowledge: Trainees underwent a rigorous 240-hour classroom curriculum covering core retail training.2. Pillar 2: Practical Immersion: This phase provided hands-on experience in simulated retail environments, allowing participants to master retail sales.3. Pillar 3: Real-World Internship: The final and most crucial phase involved a 3-month, paid internship at various Style Baazar stores. Here, apprentices transformed into professionals, applying their learned skills under the mentorship of experienced store managers, with a clear pathway to potential full-time employment.As families come together this festive season, Style Baazar celebrates the success stories of these young professionals who are now building self-reliant futures, adding a vibrant thread of empowerment to the community's fabric.

Weaving a Safety Net of Hope: The Deepening Partnership with CanKids KidsCan

Style Baazar's commitment to societal well-being also embraced the most vulnerable--children fighting cancer. Their humble contribution to CanKids KidsCan was strategically directed towards their Holistic Care Program, which provides a multi-layered support system for children and their families.

This support is not a single transaction but a continuous lifeline, enabling:

* Financial Aid: Direct assistance for life-saving treatments, medications, and diagnostic tests.* Psychosocial Support: Access to counseling and support groups for both children and their families, addressing the immense emotional toll of the disease.* Educational Continuity: Support through 'CanShala' special schools, ensuring a child's education is not another casualty of cancer.* Nutrition and Accommodation: Providing nourishing meals and a 'Home Away from Home' for families traveling for treatment.This partnership is a testament to Style Baazar's belief that every child deserves a fighting chance and a reason to smile.

A Festive Reflection from the Leadership

"At Style Baazar, our purpose has always been to add value, not just in what we sell, but in how we serve our community," says Mr. Shreyans Surana, Managing Director- Bazaar Style Retail Limited. "As we celebrate this season of lights, we are illuminated not just by diyas, but by these initiatives as the cornerstone of our promise to be a responsible and compassionate corporate citizen."

About Style Baazar

Style Baazar is one of India's fastest-growing value retail chains, offering a diverse and trend-forward portfolio of apparel, footwear, accessories, and home goods. Renowned for its quality, affordability, and vibrant in-store experience, the brand is deeply committed to integrating social and environmental responsibility into its core business strategy, believing that true style is synonymous with a strong conscience.

