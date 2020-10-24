New Delhi [India] October 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): Celebr8.world announced the launch of the first app in India that will allow users to enjoy this festive season with an innovative and immersive way of celebration through visual experiences with Celebr8.

Star Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan launched the app earlier today on his Instagram handle with a Reel. "It's a different festive season for all of us this year. But, I'm sure, with the Celebr8 app, everyone will enjoy the festivities in a unique way," said Shikhar, who is exclusively managed by the talent arm of IMG-Reliance.

As one adjusts to the new normal, with online engagement taking over physical meetings, the festivities aren't complete if not enjoyed together.

Keeping this in consideration, Celebr8 provides a digital platform to retain the nostalgia of the festive season while sticking to social-safety norms - where you not only connect but also celebrate together.

"With the onset of festive celebrations, we are excited to launch the app right before Dussehra and Diwali. With restrictions on celebrating festivals across the globe due to COVID-19, we feel thrilled to be able to curate a platform like Celebr8 which lets the spirit of bonding around festivities continue in a safe and environmental-friendly manner. Going forward, we aim to become the go-to app for all festivities, large and small - making Celebr8 the global station for festivities and celebration," said Nikita Singh Gautam, Co-Founder at Celebr8 sharing her excitement.

On the evening of Dussehra, a lifelike 3D Raavan will burn in everyone's Celebr8 app, hosted in an environment near them. People will not have to gather in crowds, and can enjoy Raavan-Dahan on October 25th, 7 PM IST in an AR environment from home, and at the same time share this experience with friends and family via social media.

Similarly, on Diwali, through augmented reality, the Celebr8 app will display a variety of digital firecrackers like phooljhadi, rockets, anaar, chakri, splendid sky lanterns, and more along with various combinations of rangolis and diyas in several colours and designs, making it the safest way to celebrate the festival of lights.

Following the joyous Indian festive season, the app will cater to small and big personal celebrations too, like weddings, birthdays, and global festivities like New Year's as well.

