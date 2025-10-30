VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: Few fragrances can transport you through time the way Mysore Sandalwood does. The aroma of this legendary wood is not just a scent -- it's a feeling, a memory, and a symbol of India's timeless luxury. Known globally as "Liquid Gold" and revered as the "Fragrant Ambassador of India", Mysore Sandalwood has been enchanting hearts and homes for over a century.

Also Read | Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions: Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani Warns Islamabad, Says Any Act of Aggression Against Kabul Will Be 'Big Mistake'.

The Essence of Perfection

At the heart of this legacy lies the East Indian Sandalwood tree (Santalum album), found abundantly in the lush forests of Karnataka. Its precious oil, extracted with care and precision, carries a sweet, woody, and enduring aroma that defines true natural fragrance.

Also Read | Is Salman Khan Getting Paid INR 150-200 Crore for Hosting 'Bigg Boss 19'? Show's Producer Rishi Negi Breaks Silence, Says 'He Is Worth Every Penny'.

Mysore Sandalwood oil is rich in a and b-Santalols -- rare organic compounds responsible for its therapeutic and aromatic power. These molecules don't just make it smell divine; they also offer antibacterial, antiseptic, and calming properties, making it a prized ingredient in perfumes, skincare, and wellness rituals worldwide.

In aromatherapy, sandalwood oil is a powerful mood enhancer, easing anxiety and promoting relaxation. In skincare, it soothes irritation and acne while enhancing the natural glow of the skin. And in Indian culture, sandalwood holds spiritual significance -- used in rituals from birth ceremonies to weddings and even cremations, symbolizing purity, peace, and connection to the divine.

A Royal Vision That Shaped a Nation's Pride

The Mysore Sandal legacy began in 1916, when the visionary ruler His Highness Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wodeyar and the genius administrator Sir M. Visvesvaraya established the Government Sandalwood Oil Factory in Mysuru.

Their vision was more than industrial -- it was cultural and patriotic. They aimed to place Mysore on the global fragrance map by producing the purest and most valuable natural sandalwood oil in the world. With the scientific collaboration of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the art of sandalwood oil distillation was perfected, giving rise to a standard of excellence that endures to this day.

The Birth of Mysore Sandal Soap -- The Fragrant Crown Jewel

To take this aromatic treasure into every household, the next innovation was natural -- to make soap infused with pure Mysore Sandalwood oil.

In 1918, under the guidance of Sri S.G. Sastry, a young scientist trained in oil technology in the United Kingdom, the first batch of Mysore Sandal Soap was born.

Made entirely from pure vegetable oils and 100% natural sandalwood oil, this soap became a symbol of Indian craftsmanship and a daily luxury for millions. For generations, its rich lather, natural fragrance, and skin-nourishing properties have stood as a benchmark of trust and purity.

Today, Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KSDL) proudly carries forward this royal legacy. With the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for both Mysore Sandalwood Oil and Mysore Sandal Soap, KSDL ensures authenticity, quality, and protection against imitation -- safeguarding a century-old tradition for the future.

A Legacy That Lives On

For over 100 years, Mysore Sandal has represented heritage, trust, and timeless beauty. Its fragrance continues to whisper stories of India's royal past, natural wealth, and scientific excellence.

From royal palaces to modern homes, from rituals to relaxation routines, the scent of Mysore Sandal connects generations. Each bar of soap, each drop of oil, carries within it a century of purity -- a reminder that true luxury is born not in laboratories, but in the heart of nature.

Mysore Sandal -- where nature meets nobility, and fragrance becomes legacy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)