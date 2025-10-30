Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with his hosting duties in Bigg Boss 19. The latest season of the popular reality show premiered on August 24, 2025 and has been entertaining fasn ever since with its heated fights, intense drama and unexpected twists. A few days ago, reports suggested that the actor bagged a hefty paycheck of INR 150 crore for hosting, which left many stunned. Now, producer Rishi Negi has addressed the rumours surrounding Salman’s massive Bigg Boss 19 fee. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Massive Kitchen Clash Erupts Between Kunickaa Sadanand and Abhishek Bajaj Over Missing Food; Actor’s ‘Humare Buzurg Reality Show Mein Nahi Aate’ Remark Sparks Tension.

How Much Is Salman Khan Getting Paid for ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

During a conversation with India Today, Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi opened up about Salman Khan's fee for hosting the reality show. Without disclosing the figure, he said, "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person."

Does Salman Khan Watch Every Episode of ‘BB19’?

The producer also revealed whether the Bollywood superstar watches every episode of his popular show. He said, "So Salman does try to catch episodes, obviously. If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of the footage with us on the weekend, to go through all the big points that have happened in the house. So, he sees all of them being played out. He also has a lot of people who he knows watch the show, who call him and give him feedback."

Rishi also spoke about the ongoing discussions around Salman Khan’s comments on the show being scripted, and said, "Whoever knows Salman Khan, it is nt possible to make him say anything that he doesnt believe in right? He has his own point of view whether that particular thing is wrong or right. We discuss, debate and then go on the floor." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Jannat Zubair Comes Out in Support of Ashnoor Kaur After Body-Shaming Remark by Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

Battle for ‘BB19’ Trophy Intensifies

The last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the shocking evictions of Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama. With this, the race for the Bigg Boss 19 finale is among Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Pranit More, Malti Chahar, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Ashnoor Kaur.

