The Future of the BFSI sector Is About Anticipating Change, Not Just Reacting

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: With the advancements in GST reforms, digital payments and financial inclusion, there is a lot happening now. This presents a great opportunity to reimagine how banks, fintechs and payment providers can work together to offer seamless, secure and scalable financial services.

Few takeaways to contemplate on:

* How to stay nimble as one works with evolving regulations?

* What innovations one can provide to further the thrust to drive inclusion to areas beyond metros?

* How to extend existing processes to ensure customers continue to trust the digital ecosystem being built?

At Diebold Nixdorf, we understand that the next decade of BFSI is going to be about the intersection of technology, policy and consumer behaviour. From my perspective it is the leaders who can anticipate where things are going in this new marketplace - not just react - will impact the future.

There are incredible opportunities in the present and it is time to seize them.

