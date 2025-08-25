The Indian Alert Concludes 3rd Edition of '50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2025' in New Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 25: Glamour met grit as The Indian Alert, co-powered by Digisharks Communications, rolled out the red carpet for the 3rd edition of its prestigious "50 Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards 2025" at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Dwarka.

What unfolded was not just another award day but a celebration of resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial firepower. With Bollywood actor Rahul Dev lending star power as the celebrity guest, the evening turned into a heady mix of business brilliance and cultural pride.

Powerful Voices in the Room

The guest list read like a who's who of politics, media, and industry. Mr. Shyam Jaju, senior BJP leader and former National Vice President, marked his presence as Special Guest. Mr. Rabindra Narayan, the driving force behind PTC Network, joined as Speaker and Special Guest. From Dubai, Mr. Amit Puri, Former Group CEO of BNW Developments, shared insights on global entrepreneurship.

Other eminent personalities included Dr. Taara Malhotra, spiritual leader and founder of Divine Energy Bliss; Ms. Aarti Sharma, UN ECOSOC Member and global business leader; Mr. Chandershekhar from DS Group as Guest of Honor; and renowned coaches, authors, and corporate leaders like Dr. Harshul Savla, Ms. Shalini Aggarrwal, and Ms. Richa Sharma from ITC Welcomhotel.

Celebrating the Awardees

The day honored 50 outstanding entrepreneurs for their Excellence in diverse fields ranging from real estate, finance, law, education, technology, health, wellness, fashion, trade, and community service.

Full List of Awardees - 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year 2025

Mr. Sajal Kumar Mishra - Capital Key Partners (BEKO Realty Pvt. Ltd.) - Excellence in Real Estate Advisory & Brokerage

Dr. Shweta Singh Uma - Creative Paradiise - Excellence in Promoting Indian Culture & Shayari on Global Stage

Mr. Puneet Pandey - Deziniks Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Solar Structural Manufacturing & Fabrication

Dr. Balaga Prakash Rao - Balaga Foundation - Excellence in Empowerment through Innovation

Mr. Manoj Kumar Narula - Mudra Bachat Finserv - Excellence in Mutual Fund Distribution

Mr. Anuj Sharma - Shri Radharam Social Wellbeing - Excellence in Mental Health & Emotional Wellness

Mr. Anil Gautam - Network Marketing - Excellence in Network Marketing & Direct Selling

Adv. Vikram Jeet Singh - VJS & Associates - Excellence in Law & Legal Reforms

Mr. Amritpal Singh - Punjabi Fitness - Excellence in Health & Wellness

Ms. Risha Saini - OrgSun Global LLP - Excellence in Organic & Sustainable Transformational Entrepreneurship

Capt. Mukul Mahendru - The Poly Kids Group of Schools - Excellence in Pre & Primary School Education

Shilpa Guruprasanna - SecureVisage Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Preventing Crime & Fraud Through Technology

Mr. Kanishk Verma - Rajasthan Gems & Jewels - Excellence in Gems & Jewellery

Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, D.Litt. - Suvidha Lifespaces - Excellence in Real Estate Developments

Mr. Shashwat Shukla - Omisha Enterprise - Excellence in Oil Trading

Mr. Shaaz Bin Maharoof - IqueCap - Excellence in Startup Investment Platform

Mr. Rishabh Shukla - Mechservi Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Innovative Tech Platform Automation

Mr. B.K. Shastri Ji - Maa Durga Jyotish - Excellence in Astrology

Mr. Amit Samanta - NSN Hotels Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Tourism & Hospitality Management

Ms. Vandana Pant - Folklogue Studios - Excellence in Technology-Driven Learning for Children

Mr. Arjun Kaushik - IndoAsian Strategic EduAdvisor Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Education

Mr. Amit Kumar Tiwari - Starlux Travel Services Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in IT, AI & Travel

Dr. Khushi Panjwani - Fin-0-Serv Marketplace Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Fintech

Mr. Ankur Goel - NSS IT (AAddress.in) - Excellence in Virtual Office Solutions

Ms. Ramona Jind - Wellthh by Ramona & The Return - Excellence in Holistic Healing & Entrepreneurship

Mr. Abhijeet Tripathi - Augustya Trading - Excellence in Global Trade Facilitation

Ms. Vinita Tanwani Bajaj - SachVins - Excellence in Coaching

Mr. Gaurav - Matin Motors - Excellence in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

Dr. Mamata Dhiraj Jain - 1XL Infra & Real Estate Development LLC - Excellence in Real Estate

Mr. Madhuvan Singh Panwar - Apna Ghar Real Estate India - Excellence in Real Estate Brokerage

Mr. Saurav Aggarwal - HelloWorld Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Co-Living & Student Housing

Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal - 100acress.com - Excellence in Real Estate Innovation

Saaniya Jackson - SJ Diamond World - Excellence in Natural Gemstone Diamonds & Spiritual Healing

Meghna Tewari - BigSarees - Excellence in Fashion & Lifestyle

Winnie Thomas - Thomas Construction Group - Excellence in Construction & Infrastructure Development

Dr. Wills Thomas - Thomas Construction Group - Excellence in Construction & Infrastructure Development

Mansi Omar - Jupitice Justice Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in JusTech

Roobie Sharrma - Saksham Care Foundation - Excellence in Community Service & Social Work

Sparsh Khandelwal - Stylework Innovation Hub Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Office Space Solutions

Mr. Sumit Bhati - SS Interior - Excellence in Interior Design & Innovation

Dr. Prashant Yadav - Royal Derma - Excellence in Dermatology

Dr. Renu Singh - AARIZE Group - Excellence in Real Estate

Mr. Ratish Sanghi - R Dewan & Co. LLP - Excellence in Intellectual Property Rights

Each honoree walked away with a premium trophy, certificate, and the applause of an audience that celebrated not just business success but the human stories of persistence, vision, and impact behind each journey.

Delhi to Dubai: The Next Chapter

Buoyed by the overwhelming success of its Delhi edition, The Indian Alert announced its next global step - the "International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 Season 2" in Dubai. The upcoming event promises to unite entrepreneurs from across borders under one spotlight, expanding the vision of celebrating excellence on an international stage.

A Platform Beyond Awards

Speaking about the initiative, Vansh Mehra, Founder-Director of The Indian Alert and Digisharks Communications, said, "This isn't just about trophies. It's about giving entrepreneurs a voice, a stage, and a community that believes in their vision. We've built a platform where recognition inspires the next wave of leaders."

With this edition, The Indian Alert has cemented itself as one of the country's most awaited entrepreneurial award platforms, balancing star power, thought leadership, and authentic storytelling. And with Dubai on the horizon, the journey has only just begun.

