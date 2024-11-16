VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: The Indian Alert proudly hosted the inaugural edition of the International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2024: UAE Chapter on November 15, 2024, at the prestigious Dusit Thani, Dubai. This landmark event celebrated the success and contributions of exemplary international visionaries who have achieved remarkable milestones in their respective fields, bringing joy and prosperity to countless lives globally.

With the aim of honoring individuals who have generated employment opportunities and uplifted communities worldwide, this summit marked a significant step forward in The Indian Alert's journey of recognizing excellence. Known for its prominent initiatives like National Achievers Awards and 50 Entrepreneurs of the Year Awards, The Indian Alert ventured into the international arena with this grand event.

The summit, which began at 11:00 AM, was graced by several eminent personalities who enhanced the grandeur of the occasion. Among them were H.E Laila Rahhal El Atfani, the Goodwill Ambassador of the Royal House of Queen Sheba Crown Senator; Dr. Kabir, CEO of ANPM and Board Member of Nabd Al Emarat; and Dr. Khaled Al Bloshi, Chairman of Nabd Al Emarat. The event also saw the presence of Dr. Shahzada Siddiqui, Managing Director of Jumeirah Lifestyle - Dubai; Dr. Sangramsinh Mali, the World Peace Ambassador and Chairman of AIB Waves Pvt Ltd & World Humanity Centre; Dr. Nawab Shaik Ibrahim, NSI Global Council Chairman and Trade Commissioner of the India Tunisia Trade Council; and Lokesh Mishra, Co-Partner of FIMM Events & Exhibitions, Dubai.

These distinguished guests commended the honorees for their extraordinary achievements and their dedication to driving positive change across the globe. Each awardee was presented with a gleaming trophy and a certificate as a token of recognition for their relentless efforts in achieving excellence.

The esteemed awardees recognized at the International Visionaries Summit & Award 2024 have demonstrated exceptional excellence in their respective fields, ranging from luxury properties and wedding jewellery to alternative medicine, cybersecurity, sports, and more. Their innovative leadership, dedication, and tireless efforts to better their industries have had a transformative impact globally, inspiring progress and fostering growth across multiple sectors. We proudly celebrate their achievements and look forward to their continued contributions to society.

List of Awardees:

1. Abhishek Gilara, Director of Rambhajos - Excellence in Wedding Jewellery

2. Sumer Singh Adhana, CEO of Adhana Properties - Excellence in Luxury Properties in Dubai

3. Dr. Anjali Prakash Dalwadi, Doctor (BHMS) - Excellence in Alternative Medicine

4. Wasif Khan, Associate Director of Cybersecurity, LTIMINDTREE Ltd - Global Visionary Leader in Cybersecurity

5. Mahipal Singh, Entrepreneur & Business Coach, Crown Ambassador AWPL

6. Dr Dilip Donekar, Chairman of Dr. Donekar Naturopathy Cancer Center - Excellence in Naturopathic Cancer Care

7. Madusha Muthunayagam, Founder & Owner of Magical Star Parties & Entertainment Services - Excellence in Party & Entertainment Services

8. Lakshmi Chandrappa - Excellence in Sport

9. Aswani Krishna - Excellence in Sport

10. Karishna M - Excellence in Sport

11. Vinay C - Excellence in Sport

12. Karna D Shinde, Investor & Strategic Advisor

13. Chetan Sharma, Founder of Edumate.Tv

14. Dr. Nikhil Jain, Director of TA'NEER

This event stands as a milestone in The Indian Alert's legacy of celebrating human excellence. The International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2024 has added yet another feather to its cap, solidifying its reputation as a premier B2B news portal committed to recognizing exceptional individuals.

Looking ahead, The Indian Alert envisions expanding the summit to other regions, further building a global platform to honor and inspire leaders who make a difference.

The International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2024 was not just an event but a celebration of innovation, resilience, and the boundless potential of human achievement, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.

