New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Throughout his professional career that has spanned forty years on two different continents, Rashpal Singh Todd, hand in hand with his son Mandhir Singh Todd, has developed a Leadership Programme that focuses particularly on what he considers to be the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

The programme had been written by Dr Stephen Covey and had become a huge success worldwide. Rashpal Todd says that he was fortunate enough to be taught by Covey in Los Angeles in the early 1990s and found it inspiring. As a result, he and Mikey Todd took the decision to buy the programme in England to become exclusive partners through a company which, at the time, was the Learning Partnership.

The importance of a good leadership programme, by Rashy Todd and Mikey Todd

Over the years, Rashy Todd has developed a powerful passion for the leadership programme, delivering it in a variety of ways. From training within his own companies to external courses. From professional courses to free training. But the specialist has also acquired new knowledge for himself, enabling him to achieve new approaches.

According to Mandhir Singh Todd, his son, Rashy continues to focus on the 7 habits as the basic material on which he started his development, but he has been incorporating other materials and texts as well. It is about thinking and focusing on more than one's own personality. Promoting principled leadership from the inside out.

Rashpal Todd's participation in Medha

Through the years, Rashy Todd has participated in various programmes. One of the most prominent is Medha. Medha teaches, counsels and mentors students so that they can find employment and careers of interest to them after graduation.

The organisation was set up in Uttar Pradesh about ten years ago and is a non-profit organisation working in several states. Today, it has gained the respect of other organisations, achieving international sponsorship and strong interest in academy. In this regard, Todd attended and worked with 120 team members for a day.

According to the feedback from the attendees themselves, people have gained interesting insights from Rashpal Singh Todd. They especially highlighted his contextualisation and personalisation of content for the social sector, helping all team members to connect each lesson to their own work. In this way, he contributed to a better practice of the profession.

Personalised trainingA survey conducted after Rashpal Todd's participation in Medha shows that 90 per cent of people were very happy and engaged. They claimed to have learned something new and to have received a strong positive impact during the session.

Those who attended the event themselves also highlighted the personal energy brought by the specialist. This worked as an incentive to increase interest and enthusiasm.

The programme on habits offered by Rashy Todd was the first time in more than 10 years of history that the organisation had received such an experience. Attendees report that the lessons have stayed with them and have been integrated into their daily work. But also into their personal lives.

This reception by the people of Medha functions, the specialist explains, as an incentive also to continue in the education of effective people's habits. An opportunity for those who receive these courses to change their actions in their professional and personal life, achieving the best results. This experience and others that Rashy Todd and Mikey Todd have had in teaching young people demonstrate the usefulness of the leadership programme proposed and implemented by him and Mikey Todd. For this reason, the specialist explains, he will continue to develop it, while continuing to expand the foundations and fundamentals of the programme.

