Star comedian Hasan Minaj shared a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh trying to flaunt his rapping skills in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game. In the clip, Ranveer looked confident about his rapping skills in front of celebs like Hollywood stars Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and Nicky Jam. NBA All Star 2023: Ranveer Singh Posts Pics With Marvel's Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors & Simu Liu at The Celebrity Game (View Pics).

The clip begins with Minhaj saying: "All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the boards today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let's get Ranveer a bucket." Reacting to his words, Ranveer in jersey gets up from his seat. The Bollywood star then starts to rap: "Go up against us, you will end up in bandages. We ain't 21 but we all savages. Oh, you see my moves, they so fancy."

"Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam." Captioning the clip, Minaj wrote on Instagram, "Tried to get my man Ranveer Singh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both." However, social media users have a mixed response to his rapping. One wrote: "Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence" Ranveer Singh Interacts With Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah (View Pic).