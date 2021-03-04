New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/Mediawire): French automobile major Citroen is all set for its India journey with the New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to hit the roads in a few weeks from now. The company has recently opened bookings for the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV - the Comfort Class SUV. Customers can book the car through any of the La Maison Citroen showrooms, in their respective city or online on www.citroen.in.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is an ultra-modular SUV that demonstrates Advanced Comfort with its unique patented suspension design utilizing Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats, embodying the ambition of the Brand to deliver comfort to the occupants. Driving comfort has been an essential notion in Citroen vehicles for over 100 years. As soon as you step into a Citroen, you instantly perceive this comfort, distilled by the soft suspension and welcoming seats, giving the impression of being in a cocoon isolated from the road.

Design

With a muscular profile and plenty of attitudes, the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV redefines the feel of its class. Imposing and bold, it's elegantly contemporary in every detail. At the front, there is the unmistakable double chevron design and powerful curved side panels. The 360° glazed surfaces are highlighted by a dynamic chromed 'C' motif. The rear lights feature four rectangular 3D LED modules, which emphasize the vehicle's broad stance.

In the interior, the New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV welcomes a rare mix of refined comfort and space. Settle in and occupants will quickly appreciate the high driving position, great visibility and prestigious feel. The horizontal lines of the dashboard subtly incorporate a range of useful technologies, such as the 8" touchscreen and 12.3" digital cluster. Carefully selected colours and tactile materials such as Grey Grained leather and Graphite cloth are inspired by the world of travel. Gloss black details and chrome inserts emphasize the inspired attention to detail.

Citroen Advanced Comfort programme

Contemporary and welcoming, the New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's interior has been designed to ensure serenity reigns supreme. The Citroen Advanced Comfort programme delivers innovative, technological and intelligent solutions for drivers and passengers alike, and confirms Citroen's driving comfort credentials. The four main themes at the heart of this comfort engineering are: Cocooned in Comfort, Panoramic Life, Flying Carpet Effect and Intuitive Technologies.

Cocooned in Comfort

Bright, welcoming and typically Citroen, the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is special on the inside as well as the outside. Exceptionally spacious, the interior is a haven of calm, thanks to the double-laminated front windows and acoustic windshield glass. Wind and road noise are kept to an absolute minimum. The on-board Air Quality System (AQS) enhances the sense of well-being even further.

With 3 independent adjustable rear seats of the same width, the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV provides the same level of comfort and space, wherever occupants are sitting. With multiple reclining positions and the ability to slide up to 150 mm, they are comfortably accommodating. The modular and flexible rear seat design offers fold-away rear seats that provide a perfectly flat floor for generous luggage-carrying capacity.

Panoramic Life

The Panoramic Glass Sunroof [Available in Shine variant] makes every journey special whether it's open or closed. Filling the interior with natural light, it really enhances the epic views enjoyed from the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV. Powered by dual electric motors with an inbuilt auto-reverse safety function, it's easy to use and also features a blind for adjusting brightness levels as per occupants comfort.

The Flying Carpet Effect

Exclusively developed by Citroen, the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® redefines pure driving comfort. It smoothens large bumps and minor road surface imperfections, making the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV feel like a flying carpet. Stability and dynamics are also assured, welcoming the best of both worlds.

Intuitive Technology

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV makes sure drivers' digital world is always with them. Additionally, these features are dedicated to safety and making life on the move easy and enjoyable, giving you great access and control to the systems.

Intuitive Technologies simplifies life on-board which includes

* Unique Grip Control System with multiple drive surface options

* Blind Spot Monitoring System

* Park Assist feature which enables to park the car with only the brake and accelerator control while the car steers itself

* Foot Operated Electric Tailgate (available on Shine variant)

* Engine Start & Stop function

* 12.3-inch Digital Driver Display

* 8-inch Infotainment Touchscreen with Phone Mirroring function, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Engine & Powertrain

The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV boasts of the latest and most fuel-efficient diesel engine. It is mated to a highly refined 8-speed Automatic Gearbox delivering 177 PS of power and 400 Nm of torque for extremely comfortable journeys and maximising driving pleasure. The efficient and refined Stop-Start function is designed for increased fuel efficiency and environmental consciousness. With class-leading fuel efficiency at 18.6 km, the gearbox provides incredibly smooth shifts between gears, making it a real pleasure to drive. The driver can also change gears manually if they want to, using the Steering Wheel Mounted Paddles, shifting seamlessly between Automatic and Manual modes.

Comfort Class SUV

With this launch, Citroen brings over 100 years of innovation as a truly "human" centric brand striving to enhance "comfort" in its cars. Pre-booking the New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gives customers the chance to get 5 years or 50,000KMS complimentary maintenance. This customer offer will be valid only till April 6, 2021.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)