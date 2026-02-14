Chitrakoot, February 14: In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, a young woman who was allegedly kidnapped near the Sitapur Ramayan Mela area has surfaced in a viral video claiming she married her boyfriend of her own free will.

The incident was initially reported as a kidnapping case. Sant Sharan Shukla, a resident of Chapra Mafi village in Chitrakoot, filed a complaint at Karvi Kotwali police station alleging that Aditya Singh Chauhan, along with two others, forcibly abducted his daughter Divya. According to the complaint, the family had gone to a beauty parlour near the Ramayan Mela premises when Divya was allegedly pulled into a car by the accused. Police promptly registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Marries 2 Men Through Court Marriage During 2-Month Period in Balaghat, Later Decides To Stay With Second Husband.

Chitrakoot Missing Girl Case Takes Twist as Woman Claims Love Marriage in Viral Video

However, the case took a surprising twist when a video surfaced on social media showing Divya and Aditya Singh Chauhan claiming they had solemnised a love marriage at a temple. In the viral video, Divya stated that she is an adult and went with Aditya willingly. She clearly denied any kidnapping allegations and said no force was used against her. ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ in Bihar: Student Drugged, Kidnapped and Forced to Marry Girl in Samastipur; Video Goes Viral.

Divya also appealed to her family not to search for her or harass the couple. Additionally, she accused her relatives of pressuring her into marrying an older man and subjecting her to harassment.

With the viral video reshaping the narrative, the police investigation may now hinge on verifying Divya’s age and statement. If she is confirmed to be a consenting adult, legal action in the alleged kidnapping case could face significant hurdles.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on social media, highlighting issues of consent, family pressure, and love marriage controversies in India.

