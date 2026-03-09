PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: In a digital era where screen time is at an all-time high, "Katha Ghar-Kaano Wala Cinema" was launched in Mumbai with the vision of giving a new 'voice' to Indian stories and timeless literature.

The launch event, held at the renowned Veda Factory in Mumbai, was a unique confluence of literature, music, and storytelling. The evening featured six distinct poets and storytellers who presented their original works, while a special Sufi music performance transformed the launch into a memorable cultural experience.

What is 'Katha Ghar'?

"Katha Ghar - Kaano Wala Cinema" is an audio platform where listeners can experience the Ramayana, Mahabharata, classic literature, folklore, and modern stories solely through the power of voice. The platform aims to present India's rich oral storytelling tradition in a contemporary form for the digital age.

Founder's Vision :

Shadab Siddiqui, the founder of Katha Ghar, believes that in today's world, people are exhausted from constant screen exposure, making audio content a fresh and intuitive alternative.

He stated: "Katha Ghar https://kathaghar.com/ is not just an app; it is a new culture of listening. Our endeavor is to ensure that Indian stories, poetry, and literature reach the widest possible audience through modern technology."

Future Outlook :

In a world dominated by video-streaming giants, Katha Ghar's "audio-first" model signals a significant shift. It serves as a testament that the future of premium content will not be limited to screens but will evolve into a new 'cinema of imagination' crafted through the medium of voice.

Tagline:

"Katha Ghar -- Where cinema is seen not through the eyes, but through the ears."

