The Social Lab Leads the Charge for a Cleaner, Fitter, and Greener India through Plog Run 2025

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 13: The Social Lab (TSL), one of India's foremost social impact organizations, reaffirmed its commitment to environmental stewardship and citizen engagement through the successful organization of Plog Run 2025 -- the fifth edition of India's largest citizen-led sustainability movement.

Supported by PepsiCo India and co-powered by Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL), the flagship event was held at Magnum Global Park, Gurugram, and witnessed an inspiring convergence of citizens, corporates, and government leaders united by a shared purpose: to promote fitness while cleaning the environment.

With over 20 partner organizations joining hands, hundreds of participants -- including corporate employees, volunteers, and local residents -- took to the streets to jog while collecting plastic waste, symbolizing the synergy between personal wellness and environmental consciousness. The initiative echoed the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission and India's broader movement toward a circular and sustainable economy.

The event was appreciated by Shri PRATAPRAO JADHAV, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India.

"The initiative embodies the spirit of collective responsibility towards a healthier and cleaner nation. By combining physical activity with environmental action, it conveys a powerful message of civic participation and sustainable living.

I commend The Social Lab for its efforts in mobilizing citizens, corporate leaders, and youth volunteers for a cause that supports the objectives of the Fit India Movement, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)."

Collective Impact and Community Action

The 2025 edition saw participation from more than 500 runners, volunteers, and community members who together collected 1150 kgs of plastic waste across the Gurugram route. The waste was segregated and sent for recycling, underscoring the tangible outcomes of the initiative.

The event was supported by partners across diverse categories including PepsiCo, VBL, Galaxy Magnum, Pernod Ricard India Foundation, Shapoorji Pallonji, Colgate, Artemis Hospital, Avian WE, Enji's, Sambhar Ritual, Gatorade, Quaker, Kabuki Matcha, and NGOs such as Athlete First, Poorna, and Mera Business, alongside volunteers from BMU University.

Corporate Leadership Voices

Leaders across partner organizations reinforced their shared mission to create a more sustainable and responsible future:

Sahil Arora, Chief Executive Officer, The Social Lab, added, "Through Plog Run 2025 in Gurugram, our focus has been on strengthening the impact of citizen-led sustainability efforts. Each year, we see increasing enthusiasm from participants who not only run for fitness but also play a role in creating cleaner neighborhoods and healthier communities. Alongside PepsiCo India and our corporate partners, we are working to ensure that environmental responsibility becomes a lasting legacy for future generations."

Speaking at the event, Yashika Singh, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Head, Sustainability, PepsiCo India and South Asia, said, "At PepsiCo India, we believe in building partnerships that not only encourage responsible waste management but also create awareness about sustainability at the grassroots. The Plog Run is a true reflection of how collaboration and collective action can promote meaningful behavioral change, bringing alive our 'Partnership of Progress' philosophy. This year's enthusiastic participation in Gurugram inspires us to continue supporting this initiative across India."

"Reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship, Varun Beverages Ltd. (VBL) joins as a Co-Powering Partner for Plog Run 2025 -- an initiative that inspires communities to create cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban spaces."-- Rajesh Chawla R, CFO India-Operations Varun Beverages Ltd.

Pranav Poddar Director - Galaxy Magnum Group said:

"As the venue partner, and our commitment to corporate social responsibility we're delighted to support an initiative that brings the community together - encouraging fitness, mindfulness, and a shared commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable city."

Dr. Ashu Jain, Head Pain Medicine, Artemis Hospital said:

"Good health is holistic -- it's about personal wellness and the health of our environment. The Plog Run integrates both beautifully."

Deepak Chauhan, Add. General Manager Sales- Shapoorji Pallonji said:

"Clean environments form the foundation of thriving communities. The Plog Run is an inspiring step in that direction."

SHILPASHREE MUNISWAMAPPA, DIRECTOR ESG AND COMMUNICATIONS, COLGATE-PALMOLIVE INDIA LIMITED said:

"A healthy planet and healthy smiles go hand-in-hand. As the Smile Partner for this Plog Run, we're not just sponsoring a movement; we're joining it. This initiative perfectly captures Colgate-Palmolive's purpose: building a future to smile about. By working shoulder-to-shoulder to clean up our communities, we are actively creating healthier smiles and inspiring everyone to take responsibility for our collective future."

About Plog Run

The Plog Run, a combination of jogging and litter picking, originated in Sweden and has become a global movement encouraging fitness and environmental responsibility. Since 2022, the initiative by The Social Lab and PepsiCo India has engaged over 7,400 volunteers across India, promoting circularity, waste reduction, and collective environmental action.

About The Social Lab (TSL)

The Social Lab (TSL) is a leading social impact organization dedicated to designing and implementing sustainable community initiatives that drive behavioral change, corporate participation, and civic engagement for a better future.

Follow the movement:

www.plogrun.com

@tsl_india | @tslplogrun2025

