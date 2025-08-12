BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: For over 25 years, Keep Walking has been a rallying cry for bold progress and purposeful action. In its latest expression of this enduring philosophy, Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water proudly presents The Walkers List -- an avant garde cultural platform bringing together changemakers, creators and innovators all toward creating a movement that embraces the spirit of progress.

Also Read | India National Cricket Team Pacer Akash Deep Issued Show-Cause Notice By Lucknow RTO Over Usage of Newly-Purchased SUV: Report.

The Walkers List brings together a collective of celebrated individuals who challenge norms, reimagine possibilities, and leave a lasting imprint on their communities and the culture at large. At its heart, The Walkers List seeks to inspire purposeful action through collaboration, providing a stage for those who represent the virtue of never standing still.

The platform, in its inaugural edition, is supporting a collective of creative disruptors and collaborators that redefine boundaries and progress in the fields of art, dance, music, and fashion. So, get ready to experience:

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

-Paizar-e-Pashm by Babar Afzal x Aprajita Toor - A bold reimagining of artisanal heritage, where traditional cashmere pashmina craftsmanship meets culturally inspired yet modern footwear designs, to create a timeless impact. Proceeds from the sale of the footwear will go towards the upliftment of the sustainable cashmere pashmina shepherding and artisanal community by Pashmina Goat Project and an NGO supporting handicraft artists in keeping alive traditional arts of India.

-Dhwani by Shilo Shiv Suleman x Colleena Shakti - An immersive art installation that brings together handcrafted metalwork and responsive movement to create a living expression of "keep walking". This installation was successfully showcased on 27th July, 2025, at Snowball Studios, Worli. This collaboration celebrates community and craft, featuring master Lohar artisans from Jaipur and local Odissi dancers who worked closely to blend traditional Indian metalworking and dance techniques with contemporary vision. The 250-kilogram golden spiral installation transcends static art through movement, light, and human connection, while creating sustainable opportunities for craftsmen and preserving cultural heritage.

-The Planet Song by Ricky Kej x Rashmeet Kaur - A powerful sonic exploration advocating for sustainability and social change through genre-defying track by a Grammy award winning artist and an innovator on traditional folk music forms from India.

-The Walkers Jersey by Virat Kohli x Saina Nehwal - A transformative collaboration that transcends sports to champion equality and progress. Co-created by two of India's most celebrated sporting icons, this exclusive jersey embodies a powerful commitment to elevating women's sports and creating equal opportunities. Designed not just for athletes but for every advocate who believes in gender equality in sports, The Walkers Jersey invites supporters to wear their values and walk alongside the change they wish to see.

With these bold new creations, The Walkers List ignites a powerful cultural shift -- inviting audiences to discover how purpose-driven collaborations and fearless creativity are shaping the future, one boundary-breaking idea at a time.

"Johnnie Walker Blended Luxe Water believes progress is never a solo journey. The Walkers List was created to champion individuals who are challenging conventions and shaping the future through creativity and community impact," said Ruchira Jaitly, Chief Marketing Officer, Diageo India (USL). "With this initiative, we bring the Keep Walking narrative to life -- not just through words, but through impactful, positive action."

As Johnnie Walker Blended Luxe Water continues to evolve its cultural footprint, The Walkers List stands as a powerful testament to the brand's commitment to spotlighting those who are reshaping the world around them for the better. The platform is set to expand, opening new pathways for emerging creators, innovators, and visionaries to share their stories -- and inspire others to Keep Walking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)