New Delhi [India], March 26: The inaugural season of The Yoddha Race, India's first-of-its-kind ultimate fitness competition, concluded with a spectacular finale on Sunday in the nation's capital. After months of grueling regional battles and unmatched physical trials, Sikander Chindhu Tadakhe and Ekta have emerged victorious, earning the titles of India's Fittest Man and Woman respectively, and taking home a cash prize each of INR 10 and 5 Lakhs respectively-the largest ever for an amateur competition in India. In 2nd and 3rd place were Arun Kadian and Md Asem in the Men's category, whilst Amber McIlraith and Taranum Bhandari clinched the spots in the Female category.

After an intense competition that lasted months and brought together thousands of enthusiasts from all over the country, the top 25 men and women finalists fought it out for the top prize at an intense nail biter of a competition that saw them be tested on not just their physical strength but also mental grit.

Created as a unique combination of running and fitness, a Yoddha athlete is required to alternate running 700m with 7 functional workouts including rowing, sled push and pull, kettlebell carry, lunge walk, box jumps, and wall ball throws, making it an intense test of endurance and stamina.

Launched in January, The Yoddha Race was envisioned as a response to India's evolving fitness landscape. With the rise of hybrid training regimes and functional fitness, Indian athletes were left without a domestic platform to test their limits - often seeking validation and competition abroad.

The Yoddha Race bridges that gap-challenging elite athletes while uplifting grassroots talent, from farmers' sons to corporate professionals. By providing underpaid and under-recognized athletes with a chance to compete and earn, it levels the playing field. With participants from both rural and urban centers, this truly democratic competition requires no expensive training gear or gym memberships-just raw determination and skill.

The sold-out regionals in the very first season are a testament to India's growing appetite for fitness. As one of the youngest nations in the world, India is embracing personal well-being and moving steadily towards a healthier lifestyle.

Adnan Adeeb, Co-founder of The Yoddha Race, said "India has thousands of athletes with world-class potential but very few platforms to prove themselves. With The Yoddha Race, our goal was simple; to create a fair, challenging, and rewarding home grown competition that reflects today's definition of fitness. The response to our first season proves that the country is ready for a new era of athletic recognition, and we're just getting started. Our deepest gratitude goes to all the participants for their dedication, and our partners, particularly Royal Ranthambore, for believing in this vision and helping us bring it to life."

"At Radico Khaitan, we believe in pushing limits - whether in business or life. Likewise, the race's unique blend of running and intense workouts showcases the very spirit of endurance, and we are excited to be part of this incredible journey. We are equally delighted to see Royal Ranthambore join The Yoddha race as a true brand embodiment, reflecting strength, heritage, and unmatched spirit. Together, with Yoddha, we are proud to be part of a movement that makes fitness accessible to all, bringing out the Tiger in every participant across India!" said Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan.

The second season of The Yoddha Race will expand to nine regional races across India, with the first event kicking off in Srinagar in November 2025.

