Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm has expanded its operations in Chennai. The company's new office in the city is designed to meet the requirements of a futuristic and modern workplace, and was inaugurated today by Sayandeb Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer & Cofounder, and T. R. Paarivendhar, Member of Parliament, and Founder and Chancellor of SRM University.

The new office will support TheMathCompany's data analytics and engineering capabilities and build exciting career opportunities for local talent seeking experiences in these futuristic domains. It will also offer TheMathCompany's global clients a deeper access to a diverse and skilled talent pool from the state and the region.

TheMathCompany continues to grow rapidly globally, and its employees enjoy a flexible-work approach. Among many benefits of our flexible-work approach are: eliminating long commutes for employees, enhancing collaboration and productivity through flexibility, and bringing on the best talent, from around the world, for our clients. TheMathCompany employees currently operate out of 240+ Indian cities and 100+ ZIP codes in the USA.

Sayandeb Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer & Cofounder, TheMathCompany, said: "Chennai boasts a rich industry-academia ecosystem and offers a robust and highly proficient talent pool for data & analytics. This office is inaugurated in response to requests from our current and potential employees in the region. We are thrilled to mark our presence in the city and are committed to building a long-term presence in the region."

Dr T. R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor, SRMIST, and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, said, "With its unmatched higher education ecosystem and solid industry presence, Chennai is fast emerging as the analytics hub of India. At SRM Institute of Science & Technology, we have had a rewarding partnership with TheMathCompany, and with a new office in Chennai, it will only get stronger in the months and years to come. We extend a warm welcome to TheMathCompany in Chennai and wish them success for continued growth in the city and around the world."

TheMathCompany leveraged the opportunity to set base in the Southern region of the country to address the increasing demand for satellite workplaces. As one of the fastest growing Data analytics companies in the nation, TheMathCompany encourages new ways of working and believes in taking work to people instead of bringing people to work. TheMathCompany is upbeat about the potential of the new Chennai office and intends to offer enriching technology careers to local talent as well as solve better and solve faster for customers.

