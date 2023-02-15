Fresh from lifting the Club World Cup, Spanish giants Real Madrid will be looking to stay relevant in the La Liga race when they host Elche in a league encounter. With 56 points in 21 games, Barcelona is running away with the title as things stand. Real Madrid can bridge the gap to eight points with a win this evening. The Los Blancos have not done well in the recent past in domestic football and manager Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to change that as they enter the business end of the campaign. Opponents Elche are at rock bottom and it will take a miracle of sorts for them to climb out of the drop zone. They need some positive news, with just a single win in their last five matches. Real Madrid versus Elche will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Voot app from 1:30 am IST. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard are missing out for Real Madrid due to injuries while Vinicius Junior is suspended. Thibault Courtois has returned to first-team training but is not match-fit to start for Real Madrid between the sticks. Karim Benzema will lead the attack with Rodrygo and Federico Valverde on the wings. Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos are expected to be picked up as the box-to-box midfielders.

Pere Milla, the hat-trick against Villareal for Elche, misses out after he underwent a clavicle surgery. Omar Mascarell and Helibelton Palacios are suspended for the tie while John Nwankwo, Alex Collado, and Tete Morente are also on the sidelines due to fitness issues. Lucas Boyle, Fidel Chaves and Ezequiel Ponce make up the front three. Raul Guti in midfield is vital for the team as he has the technical ability to pass through the press. PSG 0–1 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Bavarians Clinch First Leg Victory Despite Benjamin Pavard's Late Red Card (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The game will be held on February 16 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Madrid vs Elche clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Elche football match. Real Madrid at home will be too strong an opponent for Elche and the Los Blancos should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).