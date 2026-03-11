New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Thinking Machines Lab and NVIDIA have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy at least one gigawatt of next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin systems to support frontier model training and platforms delivering customizable artificial intelligence at scale.

The announcement was shared on social media by Mira Murati, founder and CEO of the AI startup Thinking Machines Lab. In her post, Murati expressed gratitude for the collaboration and support from NVIDIA.

"Grateful to Jensen Huang and @nvidiateam for their support. Together, we're working to deploy at least 1GW of Vera Rubin systems, bringing adaptable collaborative AI to everyone," she said.

According to the announcement, the deployment of the next-generation NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform is targeted for early next year. The partnership aims to strengthen the infrastructure required for advanced artificial intelligence development and help scale customizable AI solutions.

As part of the collaboration, both companies will also work on designing training and serving systems specifically optimized for NVIDIA architectures. The effort is expected to broaden access to frontier AI and open models for enterprises, research institutions, and the scientific community.

In addition to the technological collaboration, NVIDIA has also made a significant investment in Thinking Machines Lab to support the company's long-term growth and expansion in the artificial intelligence sector.

Commenting on the partnership, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence.

"AI is the most powerful knowledge discovery instrument in human history," Huang said. "Thinking Machines has brought together a world-class team to advance the frontier of AI. We are thrilled to partner with Thinking Machines to realize their exciting vision for the future of AI."

The companies said that building powerful AI systems that are understandable, customizable, and collaborative requires major advances in research, design, and infrastructure at scale.

Through the partnership, both companies aim to establish the necessary foundation to support such development, with the shared goal of ensuring that the most transformative technology of the current era expands human capability. (ANI)

