Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The festivities in India are lined up one after the other, and this is the best time to express your gratitude to the relations you value the most, like- your mother, MIL, sister, wife, girlfriend, etc.

To amaze the females of your family with a gift that accentuates their beauty, Blingvine has the perfect pendant sets collection. The designs are trendy and modern, curated keeping in mind the choices of women of today. The website is set to deliver happiness in the form of quality jewellery having mesmerizing designs and priced well.

Also Read | A Significant Proportion of the Adult Population in #India Appears Convinced That Steps … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Blingvine has always done a spectacular job in offering jewellery-seekers undeniable options. They use the finest quality AAA Austrian and American Diamonds, Swarovski Crystals, Mother of Pearl, etc., in each jewellery. Not just that, all the jewellery they offer has 18K Rose Gold or Yellow Gold or German Rhodium plating, which lasts for a long time. The idea of imitation jewellery from Blingvine can gather infinite compliments to you from the gift receivers.

"Our idea of festivity is bling with class, and that is why festive pendant sets are the best pick for you. Our designs are minimal yet spectacular, and the material used in curating them is environmentally friendly. Our range of festive pendant sets is all about subtleness with elegance. Also, we have made it a point to keep the range affordable, just for you," said Garima Singh, the co-founder of Blingvine.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Woman Raped During Visit to Government Hospital For Treatment in Mahanagar, Doctor and Ward Boy Arrested.

Garima seemed quite positive about his collection and was sure that the audience would adore it. His idea of adding new festive designs for pendant sets was to bring fresh designs to the market to increase the charm of festive gifting. Each product on the website comes with a material used authentication certificate, followed by one year warranty. The quality is indeed unmatchable, all thanks to Blingvine's oath of delivering only the best.

The brand is the hard work of Gaurav Bansal & Garima Singh (husband & wife), who made it a point to bring Indian women a brand that meets their desire for exquisite jewellery at the best price. Knowing that not everyone can afford a diamond necklace or even a 24K gold neck piece, the brand became a hit among celebs and influencers soon after its launch. And checking out its collection, we do not doubt why it is every second celeb's favourite.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)