Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Automation Anywhere, a global leader in intelligent automation, announced the findings of its third edition of the Automation Now & Next report, revealing that intelligent automation has become a key strategy to navigate current market challenges and sustain business performance.

Of the 1,000 global organizations surveyed, more than 90 per cent say automation addresses the impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty while remaining a key component to business transformation across India. The research was conducted across eight countries, including India, which represented one of the highest numbers of survey respondents.

Consequences of the global pandemic, ongoing trade concerns, and political conflicts have disrupted business operations, which has, in turn, exacerbated existing workforce issues, created supply shortages, and made demand forecasting and customer engagements more complex. The Automation Now & Next report found that overwhelmingly organizations across India are making intelligent automation a foundational technology to address these and other obstacles.

A key finding from the report reveals that actual bot deployments in India surpass those in the rest of the world, with 67 per cent of companies having already deployed over 300 bots across their enterprise organization (compared to just 21 per cent ROW). Automation budgets are also dramatically increasing in India with more than three-fourths (93 per cent) of organizations planning to expand automation budgets in the next 12 months. Two-thirds (66 per cent) are boosting automation funding by 25 per cent or more.

The report also indicates that in India:

- 98 per cent of organizations believe automation is helping address supply chain issues- 86 per cent of leaders strongly agree that automation has helped them better address staffing shortages, 95 per cent of them represent senior leadership at the VP level and above- 99 per cent agree that collaboration between humans and intelligent assistants will play an important part in their future-of-work strategies- 95 per cent support citizen developers to increase automation implementations throughout the enterprise.

"Automation has become a strategic priority for business leaders across India in the fallout from the pandemic, but it has also become core to digital transformation efforts," said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President of the IMEA Region for Automation Anywhere. "The report validates the top drivers for Indian companies adopting automation to be cost savings, business continuity and delivering great customer experiences amid ongoing disruptions."

"We create impact at scale by empowering our own resources. We train our employees to build their own automation solutions. If each worker is able to reduce their work time by 30 minutes, that is massive." said Manish Kumar, Product Owner (Eastern Hemisphere), Digital Productivity Studio for Schlumberger.

The future of automation is cloud

According to the report, cloud-based automation are integral for future-proofing business transformation strategies. Cloud delivers agility and flexibility to rapidly respond to the nature of today's quickly evolving environments, which rings true for the 99 per cent of respondents in India who said they're moving from on-premises to cloud automation - and for the 97 per cent who said they have already adopted a cloud-first approach for all new automation initiatives.

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth.

