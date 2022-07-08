Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles was released on the big screens on July 8. Helmed by Faruk Kabir, the synopsis of the action-thriller reads, "After busting down the flesh traders in Noman and saving his wife Nargis, Sameer leads a peaceful life with Nargis where they adopt a daughter Nandini. However, their happiness is short-lived when Nandini is kidnapped by a landlady's henchmen, while returning from school. Sameer ventures out to save Nandini and also seek vengeance against the landlady." Having said that, as per the reviews, the flick has garnered mixed reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the big screens, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's 'Bloody' Avatar Entertains, But Doesn't Quite Surprise!

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi’s Film.

For the unversed, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha sees Vidyut Jammwal as Sameer Chaudhary and Shivaleeka Oberoi as Nargis Chaudhary in the lead roles. Apart from them, the actioner also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya , Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang, among others. Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is currently running in cinema halls near you.

