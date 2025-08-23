VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: What happens when the breathtaking landscapes of Switzerland transform into the ultimate playing field for India's favourite creators? The answer is Ticket to Switzerland -- an all-new YouTube series where beauty meets adrenaline, friendship meets rivalry, and only one team earns the coveted Ticket to Switzerland. The series is now live, offers audiences a front-row seat to the drama, the twists, the adventure, the beauty, and unforgettable moments that can only be experienced with a 'Ticket to Switzerland'

From the buzzing boulevards of Zurich to the snow-laden peaks of Interlaken and Jungfau, the postcard-perfect elegance of Geneva, the alpine charm of Laax and Engelberg, and the breathtaking heights of Murren and Schilthorn, the show unfolds as a love letter to Switzerland -- told through the laughter, grit, and energy of four dynamic teams. Acting as the lifeline of the journey, the Swiss Travel System seamlessly connects each team to their next destination, transforming travel itself into an integral part of the experience. With every panoramic train ride, boat cruise, or scenic cable car, the system doesn't just move the teams -- it moves the story forward, weaving together Switzerland's landscapes, challenges, and unforgettable moments.

The show unfolds as a love letter to Switzerland -- told through the laughter, grit, and energy of four dynamic teams, each bringing their own lens to the adventure:

* Team AAAP: Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann Sethi bring together two generations of personalities -- from seasoned stars to Gen Z charm. With their natural camaraderie, quick wit, and infectious warmth, they turn every moment into a celebration of togetherness and family fun. Whether it's playful teasing or teamwork under pressure, they remind us how travel can deepen bonds and create lifelong memories.

* Team Barkha: Barkha Singh takes on Switzerland on her own terms -- curious, fearless, and always ready for the next challenge. Her solo journey offers a refreshing perspective, showing how rewarding it can be to explore new places independently. With her grounded confidence and spontaneity, she adds an empowering voice to the adventure -- one that encourages discovering not just new destinations, but new sides of yourself.

* Team BFFs: Ashi Khanna and Shivesh Bhatia bring colour, creativity, and a dash of chaos to the trail. With their love for good food, great photos, and cheeky competition, they travel like best friends do -- chasing beauty, sharing inside jokes, and making even the toughest tasks look stylish. Their friendship adds lightness and flair, while proving that travel is even better when experienced through shared joy (and a little friendly bickering).

* Team Nawez: Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar bring electric chemistry, bold moves, and non-stop energy wherever they go. Whether dancing on mountaintops or tackling a high-stakes challenge, they show how couples can bring out the best -- and most competitive -- in each other. Playful yet passionate, they embody the kind of travel that's driven by love, adrenaline, and a constant need to keep things exciting.

Together, the teams offer more than entertainment -- they reflect the many ways people experience travel: as a family, on your own, with your best friend, or with someone you love. Each journey is different, but the thrill of discovering Switzerland connects them all.

Each episode takes viewers on a fast-paced travel diary -- from solving clues hidden inside iconic Swiss landmarks to tackling adrenaline-pumping activities set against jaw-dropping backdrops. Between panoramic train rides, alpine adventures, and sips of Swiss hot chocolate, the series balances strategy, fun, and just the right amount of drama to keep audiences hooked.

Speaking on the marketing vision behind the series, Ritu Sharma, Deputy Director and Marketing Head - India, Switzerland Tourism, said:

"Switzerland and India share a deep, emotional bond that goes beyond tourism -- it's rooted in cinema, culture, and a shared love for beauty and storytelling. With Ticket to Switzerland, our goal was to celebrate this connection through a contemporary lens that resonates with today's Indian travellers. By collaborating with some of India's most beloved digital creators, we're not just showcasing the diversity of Switzerland -- we're building a bridge between the heart of India and the soul of Switzerland."

Speaking on the vision behind the series, Christian Schoch, Director - India of Switzerland Tourism, said:

"YouTube is one of the most powerful platforms in India today -- not just for entertainment, but as a discovery engine for travel inspiration. With Ticket to Switzerland, we saw an opportunity to tap into this dynamic ecosystem and bring the destination to life for millions of young Indian viewers. This series isn't just about promoting Switzerland -- it's about telling authentic stories in a fresh, immersive format, right within the spaces where our audiences already live, laugh, and dream."

The contestants, each bringing their own unique flavour to the journey, share their excitement for the series

Archana on behalf of the (Team AAAP )- Archana, Parmeet, Ayushmaan & Aaryamann Sethi:

"Switzerland has always been a dream destination for us, but living it felt straight out of a Yash Raj movie. Parmeet went full hero mode, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann turned every second into a race, and I had the best time just watching my three boys in action. We laughed, we raced, we teased -- and somewhere in all that madness, we discovered new sides of each other. Truly unforgettable -- that's Switzerland, the Sethi way!"

Barkha Singh (Team Barkha):

"Switzerland revealed itself with an unexpected twist at every turn. Each destination felt like stepping into a living fairy tale, more enchanting than the last. The challenges pushed me well beyond my comfort zone, but every moment proved to be immensely rewarding. I came in search of picturesque landscapes, and I leave with experiences enriched by adventure, exhilaration, and a deep sense of personal growth."

Ashi Khanna & Shivesh Bhatia (Team BFF'S):

"Travelling through Switzerland together felt like indulging in the most beautiful tasting menu -- every moment a different flavour, each more delicious than the last. From the adrenaline rush of racing through challenges to the slow joy of soaking in views that looked almost too perfect to be real, it was a mix of sweet, thrilling, and oh-so-wholesome. We laughed till our hearts were full, pushed ourselves just enough, and collected moments that honestly feel like the best recipe we'll keep coming back to forever."

Awez Darbar & Nagma Mirajkar (Team Nawez):

"Switzerland honestly felt like living inside a fairytale -- one moment full speed, running around like crazies, and the very next just stopping, staring and going 'yaar, yeh sach hai kya?' From competing to co-adventuring, this trip turned into so much more -- laughter, masti, a little mischief, impromptu dance battles on the streets, twirls against the Alps, and vibes that are definitely staying forever.

(Side note: Awez thinks he was winning all the challenges, but let's be real, teamwork saved him.)

Awez: 'Excuse me, I was carrying the team.'

Nagma: 'Carrying bags maybe... not the team. And definitely not the dance moves.'

As the challenges unfold and friendships are tested, the question remains -- which team will outwit, outplay, and out-adventure the rest to claim the Ticket to Switzerland?

With the series now streaming, the journey has officially begun. All Episodes are out on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS21syVwGcjl2QTp9kv9lzG21o7BKADRi -- so Like, subscribe, share and get ready to buckle up, and see Switzerland like you've never seen it before -- through the thrill, laughter, and heartbeat of Ticket to Switzerland!

