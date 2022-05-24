New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tiger Logistics (India) Limited, an international logistics and freight forwarding company is all set to launch a cutting-edge price discovery and supply-chain automation platform, aiming to bring in efficiency and transparency to the highly fragmented shipping sector of the country. This will in turn make shipping accessible to more than 63 million SMEs and MSMEs. In India, MSMEs contribute nearly 40 per cent of overall India's exports, approx. 6.11 per cent of the country's manufacturing GDP & make up for 24.63 per cent of the GDP from services sector.

This digital platform aims to simplify operations procedures that will revolutionize the freight industry, starting with the Indian market, and then expanding into other developing nations.

Commenting on this digital initiative, Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD, Tiger Logistics and a veteran in the shipping industry said, "Technology is the operating word in the current times. Shipping cannot lag behind if we have to sustain the business. This new digital segment will help exporters and importers to instantly book their freight, automate their documentation process, keep track of their shipments, and manage payments all on a single platform. In the process, they will save hours of manual work, bypass countless email exchanges and experience a fully transparent logistics process."

"In its first rendition, Tiger's full-stack platform will offer cross-border solutions for ocean and air shipments, along with first-mile transportation, last-mile delivery and customs clearance. With real-time rates, complete visibility, and access to instant information about shipment updates, Tiger's platform will mirror MakeMyTrip for the international logistics sector," Malhotra added.

The platform is being spearheaded by Simar Malhotra, Manager Key Accounts and Digital Lead, a Stanford University graduate and the second-generation leadership of the management.

"International shipping is highly unorganized, wrought with inefficiencies and is presently going through a massive freight and container crisis. While big shippers have the power to negotiate rates directly with carriers and multinational forwarders, SMEs and MSMEs get left behind in the chase. With our new platform, we hope to change this and democratize access of every business to freight services."

The growth in export share of MSMEs in FY22 would be important to note as the government has been aiming at increasing the current share to 60 per cent. Former MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari had said last year at public forums that the government had aimed to increase the export share by 12 per cent in five years along with a jump in contribution to the gross domestic product from around 30 per cent to 50 per cent and additional 5 crore jobs in the MSME sector.

The digital platform of Tiger Logistics is a disruption to the existing manual norms of operations in the freight industry. The focus is to build a robust MSMEs clientele in the Indian market, and provide a seamless, jargon-free and customer-first experience. Once the pilot kicks off, the platform will also incorporate cargo insurance and cargo financing among other features to build itself as a one-stop solution for all shipping requirements.

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited was founded in 2000 in New Delhi, India by Harpreet Singh Malhotra, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. Under his leadership, the company has achieved tremendous success over the years and has now emerged as a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions. The company is known for its innovations and driving cost saving and operational efficiencies with greater rigor. As a result, Tiger Logistics has been able to achieve a yearly growth rate of 25-30 per cent. Tiger Logistics has been serving industry clients for more than 21years. It has been listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange since 2013.

