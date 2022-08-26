Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Come Indulge in the Legacy of Time" is Time Avenue's mantra, and the evening of 25th August truly was an indulgent affair.

In collaboration with BVLGARI, they hosted an exclusive showcase of BVLGARI World Record Octo Finissimo Watch collection, valued between 1 - 4 crores, at the private members-only club Jolie's, Worli.

The world-record-winning Octo Finissimo Collection was the highlight of the evening. Since its creation in 2014, the Octo Finissimo collection has pushed the boundaries of contemporary Haute Horlogerie. With eight thinness world records in eight years, Octo Finissimo has proven its unique ability to redefine the codes of traditional watchmaking, always driven by an endless quest for new mechanical prowess as well as aesthetic innovation.

Viraal Rajan, Director at Time Avenue says, "It was an honour to bring the BVLGARI World Record Octo Finissimo Watch Collection to Mumbai and it was great to see so many people passionate about watches gather in one place and fuel that passion through their conversations. It truly was a spectacular evening."

Built upon years of expertise and history, Time Avenue is the ultimate destination for watch connoisseurs. We have been purveyors of luxury watches since 1985 and have grown to be recognized names in luxury horology.

