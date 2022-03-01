New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/Target Media): The honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, felicitated Sandeep Gupta, fondly called the Nutraceutical Man of India, with the Trendsetter 2022 Award on 24th February 2022 in a sparkling event organised by the prestigious digital news portal of India, Times Applaud.

The event at Raj Bhavan Mumbai was held in the presence of many eminent social, corporate and Government personalities.

Accustomed to receiving honours from various Government and Corporate institutions worldwide for his unparalleled contribution in creating an impact on the health and nutrition sector, Sandeep Gupta shared his views with everyone. He said, "The new culture of the world is inclined towards health and nutrition. Health, Wellness & Fitness Industry are the strongest pillars if we want to safeguard the interest of Public Health. The world is now perceiving nutraceuticals as alternatives to prescription drugs. For making Indian Population Nutritionally Efficient, it is crucial for the Nutraceuticals industry to get the World's Best, Natural, scientifically studied and clinically researched Ingredients from all across the Globe.

India has been looked upon as an emerging market in this sector because of the radical change in the lifestyles of Indians. The Indian consumers are seeing the functional health benefits of these dietary supplements to prevent many diseases or boost energy and improve their mental alertness and physical stamina. Nutraceutical companies focus on developing new products and innovative dosages forms like tablets, powders, and liquid-filled capsules to attract more and more nutritional supplement consumers.

Gupta has been working with the emerging industry developing on the lines of the national initiative of ATMANIRBHAR by the Prime Ministry, Narendra Modi. He also introduced the Nutraceuticals Program in leading Institutes of Life Science in 2018 and works are already on opening E-school for Nutraceuticals.

Currently, Gupta is Mentoring a National Level Wellness Project as the Chief Strategic Director, along with Bollywood Celebrities and sports clout that conveys a holistic approach of Family Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Women's Health, Children's health. There is an Exclusive and the Single Nutraceutical Forum, Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council (ENAC®), supported by more than 150 experts, with the Core Purpose of Creating Harmony through Education, Awareness, Engagement and Network (EAEN®) for Growth Development of the Nutraceutical Sector. There are initiatives to spearhead International Alliances to bring World class Nutritional products and investors to India.

While working closely with various Ministries and apex authorities like FSSAI, Gupta and his team have also brought clarity to the Industry for Export of Nutraceuticals by making various representations & working closely with the policymakers. His approach has today helped India to be the fastest-growing exporter of Nutraceuticals. Under his mentorship, the GST on Nutraceuticals products was reduced to 18% from 28%. The industry aims to bring it as low as 5% so that the dietary products are easily assessable and affordable to each individual.

Working as an Expert Strategist for Market Entries for India & International Markets, Sandeep Gupta has been at the forefront to draft and reinforce the Nutraceutical Regulation, which was gazetted and released in 2016. Carrying an experience of almost two and a half Decades, promoters and investors bank on his leadership and Vision. His Opinion holds the highest regard in Wellness Sector across the Industry, Academics, Government and Consumer Forums.

Often referred to as the Pioneer of Nutraceutical Industry, Sandeep Gupta has emerged as the Pragmatic and Influential leader of the Food & Healthcare Sector. He has screened 1000+ Natural Ingredients, conceptualised, and launched 600+ formulations based on specific health markers. He has been the Top Leadership Mentor for Various companies' start-ups and has evolved the concept of Nutrition in Innovative dosage formats with partnerships and in-licensing.

The Nutraceutical Man of India, Sandeep Gupta, leads and chairs associations like COSGM (Council of Soft Gelatin Manufacturers) and IDMA. He has been a National Task Force member at CII & FICCI for Nutraceuticals. He has been associated with various trade bodies like AHAR &CAIT for Integrating the Food Industry objectives. Currently, his significant involvements are being a chairman - Standard Review Group, Nutraceuticals at FSSAI, Advisory Board Member, Informa (Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods) & overall highly active and agile Global Spokesperson for Health Care & Food Industry in India and Internationally. Website: www.bodyfirst.in/mr-sandeep-gupta.html

