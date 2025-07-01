Business News | Times Now's 8th Doctor's Day Conclave 2025 Concludes Successfully, Reinforcing Healthcare Excellence and India's Vision for Viksit Bharat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Times Now successfully concluded the 8th Edition of Doctor's Day Conclave, co-powered by Lupin, on 28th June at Andaz, New Delhi under the inspiring theme 'A Life of Care, A Legacy of Light.' The conclave witnessed the presence of several distinguished government officials, healthcare leaders, and medical professionals who came together to discuss India's evolving healthcare landscape and the future of medical care in the country. The event brought together voices from policy-making, grassroots advocacy, and clinical practice to explore transformative approaches to healthcare delivery. From addressing digital health innovations to discussing patient empowerment and public health systems, the conclave served as a comprehensive platform for meaningful dialogue on India's healthcare priorities.

The session titled "Voices of Care: Leading Change in India's Health Narrative" brought together experts including Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, National President, Indian Medical Association (IMA); Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson - Delhi, Indian Cancer Society; and Dr. H.K. Chopra, Chief Cardiologist, Medanta Moolchand Heart Institute, New Delhi. Moderated by Dr. Mamta Jain, Managing Director, Medwiz Healthcare, the discussion highlighted the need to bridge policy frameworks with grassroots realities and emphasized collaborative, patient-centric solutions. Panelists also spoke about leveraging digital health technologies, preventive care, and strengthening community-level healthcare delivery to ensure lasting impact.

In a compelling fireside chat renowned Cardiac, Thoracic & Vascular Surgeon, Healthcare Innovator, and Tech Storyteller Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene engaged in a thought-provoking dialogue with Subha Chatterjee, Consulting Editor at ET Edge - Times Group. Dr. Nene emphasized the transformative role of AI and predictive technologies in reshaping healthcare delivery in India, especially in underserved areas. As he noted, "It's about speaking to patients in a way that reassures them, makes them feel good, and gives them hope that they will get better. I came back to India because I saw a huge opportunity to make a direct difference in the lives of patients here. I see AI as a great leveller. India is embracing technology in remarkable ways, with its reach now extending across the country. We have AI in our pockets. In the next five years, agentic AI will play a vital role in detecting and assisting with the treatment of diseases that traditionally required highly specialised expertise."

Hirak Bose, Senior Vice President, Lupin, emphasized the company's comprehensive approach to healthcare transformation during his address on equitable healthcare delivery across India, particularly in underserved regions. He stated, "Our mission will continue to be, number one, awareness -- where we can make more and more people aware of their health conditions so they come to the doctor's clinic early, are detected early, and treated early. The second will be diagnosis, followed by adherence and accessibility. At Lupin, we want to work on the major point that we catalyze treatments that transform hope into healing. That is our clear purpose, and the entire Lupin team is committed to working toward it."

Addressing the evolving role of healthcare professionals in the digital age, Dr. Madhavi Bharadwaj, Pediatrician known as BacchonKiDoctor with 1.4 million followers, and Dr. Pal Manickam, an American Gastroenterologist with 1.6 million followers, discussed how medical professionals are transforming from traditional caregivers into influential content creators and public health advocates online. The session explored the critical balance between leveraging digital platforms to educate patients, debunk medical myths, and build trusted healthcare communities while maintaining ethical standards and professional integrity in the digital space.

Adding a personal touch to the proceedings, the "Stage Confessions: If I Weren't a Doctor" segment offered a lighter moment as medical professionals shared their alternative career aspirations, revealing the diverse talents and interests that exist beyond their medical expertise.

The 8th Edition of Times Now Doctor's Day Conclave 2025 reinforced the pivotal role of healthcare professionals in shaping India's health future. As the nation advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, the conclave underscored that true healthcare transformation lies in the dedication of doctors who continue to heal, innovate, and inspire. Their unwavering commitment to turning hope into healing remains the cornerstone of India's journey toward a healthier, more resilient tomorrow.

