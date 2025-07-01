Actress and model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her performance in the iconic song "Kaanta Laga", passed away at the age of 42 in Mumbai. She was also quite popular for her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. On June 27, Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest after which she was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Days after the unfortunate incident, Shefali Jariwala's friend and actress Pooja Ghai, in a recent interview, opened up about the actress's final moments before her demise. According to her, Shefali had taken IV drips on the day of her passing. Shefali Jariwala Death Probe: Actress Consumed Anti-Ageing Tablets on Empty Stomach, Resulting in Low Blood Pressure That Led to Her Death, Says Mumbai Police.

Shefali Jariwala Took an IV Drip on the Day of Her Demise, Says Pooja Ghai

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Shefali Jariwala's close friend, Pooja Ghai spoke about the events that transpired before Jariwala's sudden demise. Ghai shared that the actress was extremely conscious about her health. She revealed that Shefali had taken an IV drip earlier in the day. Reports also suggest that this might have affected her blood pressure (BP) levels. However, the Mumbai Police confirmed that consuming anti-ageing tablets on an empty stomach trigerred the BP levels that led to er dmeise.

Shefali Jariwala’s Instagram Post

Pooja Ghai said, "Ever since I have known her, she has always been health-conscious. Always eating right and taking care of herself. It was a part of her life, it was never that she was making an effort to be that way." When asked if she took an anti-ageing drip, Pooja said, "On that day, she did take a vitamin C IV drip, which is a very normal thing to do. Post-COVID, people have started taking Vitamin C regularly." When asked if she took the drip just hours before her demise, Pooja said that she was not sure about that and said that the police questioned the person who gave her the drip to check what medicine it was.

Watch Pooja Ghai’s Full Interview With Vickey Lalwani:

Here’s What Happened on the Night of Shefali Jariwala’s Demise

Pooja Ghai also opened up about the last moments of Shefali Jariwala and revealed that a day before her passing, they had a Satyanarayan puja at their home. On the night of her death, the actress had a regular dinner and then asked her husband, Parag Tyagi, to take their dog out for a walk when he went downstairs. He was called back up by their house help, who told him that the actress wasn't feeling well and wanted him to come upstairs quickly. She was later rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

