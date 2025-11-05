BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), one of India's leading watchmakers, announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30th Sept 2025. The company delivered its best-ever quarter in history which delivered a 40% growth in revenue and a 70% growth in PBT.

Also Read | Giridih Violence: Over 20 Injured in Violent Clash Between 2 Groups During Kartik Purnima Procession in Jharkhand, Heavy Police Deployed.

Q2-FY26 Performance

Brand Performance

Also Read | WPL 2026 Retention: Deadline, Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Purse, Rules and All You Need To Know.

* Versace was the fastest-growing brand at 57%,* Core Timex brand had a robust growth of 52%* Guess continued its upward trajectory at 45%

Channel Performance

* The E-commerce channel reported high double-digit growth of 53%* Trade channel maintained strong growth of 30%

Expressing his delight at the company's record-breaking performance, Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Timex India, said, "This has been a landmark quarter for Timex Group India Ltd, our best number in terms of absolute revenue and profit. It is a direct reflection of our consistent focus on premiumisation, product innovation, and strong multi-channel execution for Timex and strategic growth for our Licensed brands in luxury segment. I am immensely proud of our teams and partners for driving this momentum and grateful to our consumers across the country whose trust inspires us to keep elevating the experience."

H1-FY26 Performance Highlights

The company delivered a historic performance in H1 2026, with revenue growing by 46% and Profit Before Tax (PBT) growing by 123% versus the previous year. EBITDA grew by 116%, with a strong ratio of 15.7% to revenue.

This robust omnichannel growth was highlighted by a 67% surge in E-commerce and a solid 26% growth in the trade channel. The momentum was led by the flagship Timex brand with a growth of 61%, along with the fashion and luxury segments delivering strong results as Guess grew by 40% and Versace by 38%.

This growth is underpinned by TGIL's accelerated premiumization journey, marked by an expanded portfolio of new collections and interesting global collaborations such as Timex x Superman, Jacquie Aiche, Dimepiece, and TV Boy, which continue to resonate strongly with our consumer base. The new India led franchises such as Vector and Fria further underscore Timex's connection to evolving trends and consumer's aspirations.

The premiumization trend has driven average selling price (ASP) growth across brands, most notably in Timex, where ASP registered strong double-digit growth.

The quarter also marked the launch of the first-ever Guess Automatic watches in India, and expansion of Guess UESS Jewellery. Timex Group also announced its partnership with Aston Martin to launch luxury watches in India, blending automotive heritage, Formula One inspiration, and high-performance design.

Reinforcing its commitment to accessibility, TGIL also expanded its quick-commerce presence by partnering with Zepto, adding to existing tie-ups with Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes.

This quarter, the company also received dual recognition as a 'Most Preferred Workplace 2025-26' (in association with India Today & Business Standard) and 'Best Brands for Women 2025' by ET NOW for the Timex brand

Looking Ahead

Building on this strong half-year performance, TGIL remains focused on driving innovation, deepening market reach, and enhancing consumer experiences across all touchpoints. The company will continue to invest in brand storytelling, product excellence, and omnichannel expansion to further strengthen its leadership position in India's evolving lifestyle market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)