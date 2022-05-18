Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] , May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) - an Australian-based leading Family Entertainment provider launches two new venues: Timezone and Play 'N' Learn in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai, bringing the number to, an impressive, 55 venues delivering memorable moments to guests all across India.

The new Timezone venue spread across 5,000 sq ft stands a class apart with its modern contemporary design and is an exciting entertainment destination for families and millennials.

Also Read | Apple Employees To Work Remotely As COVID-19 Surges in the US Again: Report.

Guests of all ages can enjoy to their heart's content with the latest arcade games, including the best of VR, Mission Impossible, Asphalt 9, Elevator Invasion, and Dark Mars city - many of which are being launched for the first time in India.

More than 50 arcade games in the venue are set to entice and entertain both young and old, and with the rewards waiting for players in our famous Timezone Prize Shop, who can resist the draw to Play and Win!

Also Read | Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash in Sabyasachi’s Royal Bengal Tiger Couture Sari At the Opening Ceremony of The Film Festival.

Play 'N' Learn makes a smashing debut in Mumbai at Oberoi Mall. This new format is thoughtfully designed by Singapore education experts to create multidimensional learning for kids in their crucial formative years (2-6-years) that will help them get a head-start in life.

The active play equipment at Play 'N' Learn is designed with the help of an occupational therapist to target key motor skills. The format's Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) programmes incorporate active components into every session - to educate the mind and the body, all in a fun and engaging manner.

This new format introduces concepts like Active Play, Edu-fun sessions, and the Multiple Intelligences Developmental Assessment Scales (MIDAS) system that helps identify and understand each child's natural learning style - called 'smarts', where parents can learn more about their child's score.

"We are excited to launch Timezone and Play 'N' Learn in Mumbai's Oberoi Mall. These venues not only come as a welcomed relief for families who have been home-bound for the past two years but are set to bring a host of fun activities that will enable guests to reconnect and bond, making fun memories together. Both these venues have been designed with extreme precision, following international standards of quality and safety norms ensuring high-energy, low-stress experiences that cater to young and old alike," said Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO, Timezone Entertainment.

Timezone Group was founded in 1978 and is the leading chain of Family Entertainment Centres in the Asia Pacific region, delivering entertainment concepts that provide a social experience filled with state-of-the-art interactive games, rides and attractions.

All guests are assured of a safe, friendly, and fun environment. Timezone internationally operates over 300 locations across seven countries, with over 50 venues in India.

It is positioned as one of the world's largest family entertainment and edutainment centre groups with leading operations across the Asia Pacific.

The entertainment and education group is jointly owned by Quadrant Private Equity and the LAI Group. TEEG acquired the international business of Timezone Group which operates over 300 family entertainment centres across the Asia Pacific region. TEEG has its headquarters in Singapore.

Find out more at www.teeg.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)