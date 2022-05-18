San Francisco: Apple has once again delayed its full return-to-office policy while maintaining two days a week at the workplace for the time being amid the fresh surge in Covid infections in the US. According to The Verge, the tech giant has told workers in an internal memo that "we are extending the phase-in period of the pilot and maintaining two days a week in the office for the time being". Apple iOS 15.5 & iPadOS 15.5 Update Released.

Those who are in the current two-day-per-week pilot will have the option to once again work remotely if they feel uncomfortable coming to work. Apple has also asked its employees to wear masks at work.

"We are temporarily asking team members to wear masks in common spaces, meeting rooms, hallways, and elevators -- in general, all areas outside of your personal workspace," Apple said in the memo. "For those of you participating in the pilot, if you are uncomfortable coming into the office during this time, you have the option to work remotely. Please discuss your plans with your manager," said the company.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the new hybrid mode of work almost a year ago. Cook said that most workers will be asked to come into the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Apple employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all on their own", he had said.

In the fresh memo, Apple said: "These changes are for your location and we'll make changes to other locations as required. We're continuing to monitor local data closely and are committed to providing at least two weeks notice of any changes".

Covid infections continue to rise across the US and are trending at the highest levels seen since late November. New York City is approaching a Covid alert level of "high", according to an advisory from the Health Department.

