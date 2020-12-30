New Delhi [India] December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): TO THE NEW Pvt Ltd, a leading digital technology company has once again been positioned in the "Leadership Zone'' under Small & Medium Service Providers by Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings, 2020.

Additionally, TO THE NEW was also rated by Zinnov for its expertise in Consumer & Enterprise Software as well as OTT services this year. TO THE NEW has seen consistent improvement in its rankings in the Zinnov Zones ER&D Ratings over the past few years. For 2020, over 60 Global ER&D Service Providers were assessed on their ER&D Services prowess and capabilities via a holistic 360-degree assessment by leading industry analysts by Zinnov across service horizontals and industry verticals.

The study also threw some light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global ER&D spend. According to the study, ER&D spending in Software and Internet companies is expected to grow 7 per cent in 2021 and touch USD 209 billion in 2020 alone, due to the increasingly fastened adoption of technology due to the pandemic.

Zinnov Zones is an annual rating published by Zinnov, which rates global service providers based on their competencies, capabilities, and market success.

Since 2009, Zinnov Zones has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor ecosystem across multiple domains such as digital transformation, ER&D services, IoT, RPA, and media and entertainment.

TO THE NEW, an AWS premier consulting partner, was recognized for its strong capabilities in providing digital transformation services and solutions, Cloud-native solutions & microservices-based architectures across Industries for its customers, globally.

"Zinnov Zones is the gold-standard in technology service provider benchmarking and we are proud to be consistently recognized as a Leader by them. TO THE NEW has continued its exemplary growth amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and we have revised our annual revenue projections to upwards of Rs 400 crores this year. We are confident that our ever-expanding customer base, continuous innovation and our strong Digital Product Engineering practice will cement our position as leaders in the segment," said Deepak Mittal, Co-founder & CEO, TO THE NEW.

"TO THE NEW is a digital engineering-focused service provider with end-to-end product development capabilities for software and internet firms. Its remarkable growth and dollar retention rates over the last three years have translated to a significant movement in market positioning and the firm has fortified its leadership positioning for consumer software in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Service Provider assessment. In addition, they are rated leaders for ER&D Services in the small and medium service provider category as well. Its investments towards building OTT capabilities along with IP investments such as PRISM and Nimbus have helped it garner greater wallet share," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

TO THE NEW is a digital technology company providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and large enterprises across the globe. We design & build digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point.

TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR of 60 per cent since the last three years. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1400 plus "Newers" is spread across delivery centers in New Delhi, Dubai, and New Jersey. TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the "Great Place to Work" award since 2015 and ranked #47 in the top 100 companies in India to work for in 2019.

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with a presence in Santa Clara, Houston, Bangalore, and Gurgaon. Over the past 17 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250 plus Fortune 500 customers to develop actionable insights that help them in their transformation journeys. With core expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation, Zinnov assists clients by:

* Providing research and strategy consulting for Technology Service Providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation

* Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings

* Growing revenue for companies' products and services in India and other emerging markets

* Helping MNCs expand and/or consolidate their globalization footprint

* Enabling technology Service Providers to identify and create newer business opportunities

With their team of experienced professionals and research teams, Zinnov serves clients from across software, semiconductor, consumer electronics, travel and hospitality, automotive, storage, telecom & networking, healthcare, banking, financial services, and retail verticals in US, Europe, Japan, and India.

