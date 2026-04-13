OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], April 13: The Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development (JSPH), in collaboration with the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), hosted a day-long celebration to mark World Health Day 2026 on the theme 'Together for Health, Stand with Science' at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). The event brought together health practitioners, scholars and students to reflect on the role of science and evidence in advancing the agenda on public health and health equity.

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The event began with a welcome address by Professor Stephen P Marks, Dean, JSPH, who reflected on the shared commitment of NITI Aayog and JSPH towards evidence-based research, quoting the WHO theme for World Health Day - 'for more equitable access to health care.'

Dr. Vinod K. Paul, Member (Health, Education and Nutrition), NITI Aayog, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he emphasised the range of efforts needed to advance the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in India and the critical role of science and interdisciplinary research in shaping effective health policy. He also congratulated JSPH on completing five years and acknowledged its growing contribution to interdisciplinary research in public health.

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Dr. Paul also underscored that science has consistently been central to India's health policy setting and health systems development, citing the early establishment of premier institutions such as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He noted the rapid expansion of medical education in India, with undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats increasing nearly three-fold over the past decade.

He also highlighted significant achievements of recent healthcare initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, with its dual focus on comprehensive primary healthcare through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health & Wellness Centres) and financial protection through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which now cover nearly 70-80 crore (700-800 million) people with health insurance support of up to ₹5 lakh annually.

In his distinguished address, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, JGU, observed that World Health Day has been celebrated annually on 7th April to mark the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948. He emphasised the need for democratisation of the healthcare system and the commitment to ensuring access to universal healthcare. Citing six milestones in the progress on science and technology in India, he underscored the university's commitment to bridging the gap between science and policy through evidence-based research at national and sub-national levels.

Following the inaugural event, three panels illustrated the importance of the World Health Day theme 'Stand with Science.' The first panel on 'Advancing the One Health Dialogue: Research and Action,' featured distinguished scholars from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG). The panel recognised the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and the environment as being critical to the One Health agenda. Dr. Kanav Anand (Senior Consultant, Paediatric Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, SGRH) noted that children's health, particularly kidney-related conditions, can serve as early indicators of environmental and climate-related changes. Professor Rajib Dasgupta (Professor and Chair, Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU) stressed the importance of transdisciplinary and multisectoral approaches, while Dr. Kamini Walia (Scientist and Head of the Descriptive Research Division, ICMR) highlighted the need for strong sectoral surveillance systems. Dr. Sandul Yasobant (Assistant Professor, IIPHG) underscored the interdependence of health systems, drawing lessons from pandemics such as COVID-19 and stressing the need to harmonise data collection relating to animal and human diseases. Professor Abhiroop Chowdhury (Dean, Jindal School of Environment and Sustainability) emphasised the need for collaboration in order to strengthen research for One Health for better policy uptake, and the importance of SDG 17 on partnerships for climate action.

A panel of early career researchers from JSGP deliberated on 'Healthcare in Haryana: Evidence from the Field,' sharing their findings from four districts in Haryana, highlighting key challenges related to healthcare access, utilisation, and health systems readiness.

The event concluded with a student-led panel discussion on interdisciplinary health research, where PhD scholars, postgraduate, and undergraduate students shared their research work and perspectives, reflecting the importance of cross-disciplinary engagement in addressing complex health challenges.

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