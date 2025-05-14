VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 14: As India's digital ecosystem continues to expand, several marketing agencies are standing out with their innovation, results, and rapid growth. Here's a closer look at the top 10 growing digital marketing agencies in India that are transforming the way brands connect and grow.

1. Trace Presence

India's digital marketing industry is on a boom, and Trace Presence is quickly turning out to be among India's top 10 upcoming digital marketing agencies. Delhi-based Trace Presence is renowned as one of India's most efficient PR agencies, with specialized services in the areas of PR, SEO, social media marketing, PPC, YouTube marketing, and others. Trace Presence provides industry-specific growth and visibility through customized solutions to healthcare, real estate, technology, and fintech companies.

What sets Trace Presence apart is its results-driven strategy, with extensive expertise paired with an established record in digital strategy and media engagement. Awarded by G2 and GoodFirms, Trace Presence excels at digital performance and marketing innovation. Their connected campaigns provide high ROI, trust, and sustained business growth through compelling stories and performance-driven strategies.

Outside of digital, Trace Presence fortifies brand presence with wide TV media and print media branding visibility. Their customers have been interviewed and highlighted on Aaj Tak, NDTV, India Today, and CNN, bestowing upon them unparalleled brand trust and mass reach.

Be it seed-stage startups or corporate giants, Trace Presence provides 360-degree branding services, establishing it as a prime player in India's burgeoning digital landscape--where innovation meets influence.

2. Ranking By SEO

Ranking By SEO is one of India's top providers of digital marketing services that go beyond to meet our national and global clients' unique requirements. They started their journey in 2008 and have continued to thrive in the competitive industry with their brand-first marketing solutions. With 14+ years of proven experience and a team of 120+ dynamic professionals, Ranking By SEO has partnered with renowned businesses of all sizes across the globe, such as TATA CLiQ, Airtel, 99Games, Atlantica Coffee, Lotus Herbals, A23, ICICI Lombard, and the list continues. The company has industry-leading expertise in offering an extensive range of services like SEO, PPC management, social media marketing, website design, guest posting, link building, and more. To date, the team has successfully ranked 900k keywords and generated over 1 Billion sales with their top-notch services. The premium agency is known for its fresh perspective on every marketing campaign and potential to achieve targets.

3. Unify Group

Sanbir Kapoor, the visionary behind Unify Group, has turned a small team into a workforce across multiple industries. His leadership in launching Unify Healthcare Services in 2016 has been pivotal to the group's success. Kapoor excels in operational efficiency, strategic direction, driving the Unify Group to new heights.

Under his leadership, the Unify Group has flourished with specialized ventures including Unify Logistic Solutions (logistics), Unify Tech (technology), Cyber Cops (cybersecurity), and Unify Wizards--its standout digital marketing and web development arm.

Unify Wizards has carved a niche for itself as one of the top digital marketing agencies in the UK. With strategies, designs, and result-driven campaigns, it provides solutions that empower brands to thrive in competitive digital landscapes.

From startups to global enterprises, clients trust Unify Wizards for its creativity, performance, and consistent delivery.

Kapoor's ability to lead across such varied domains highlights his entrepreneurial brilliance.

4. AdGuru.io

At just 22, Anoop Makaram co-founded AdGuru.io, now one of India's fastest-growing B2B digital marketing agencies. Built on the pillars of performance, precision, and storytelling, AdGuru.io delivers high-impact services across SEO, performance marketing, PR, and online reputation management.

What sets AdGuru.io apart is its results-driven approach--partnering with businesses in sectors like real estate, education, and professional services to boost visibility, optimize ad spend, and build lasting brand authority. The agency doesn't just generate leads; it engineers growth through data-backed strategies and creative execution.

Today, Anoop also leads Neo Digital Group, Digitopedia Solutions LLP, and Webnfx--each catering to niche marketing needs. But AdGuru.io remains the flagship, a testament to his early vision and ability to blend analytics with creativity.

With a young, energetic team and collaborations with top industry leaders, Anoop and AdGuru.io are redefining how B2B brands scale in the digital era--one campaign at a time.

5. Brand Brood Pvt Ltd

Blazing a trail in India's digital marketing space, Brand Brood Pvt Ltd is making headlines as one of the country's fastest-growing digital agencies.

Spearheaded by young, visionary entrepreneur Gopalam Ajay Kanth, Brand Brood is redefining how brands connect, engage, and grow in the digital era. It's a full-service powerhouse offering performance marketing, social media management, influencer collaborations, SEO, content creation, and web development, with bold strategies and innovative campaigns.

Expanding its footprint, Brand Brood is also venturing into exports & imports under 'Brand Brood Exports & Imports', partnering with international brands to market their products in India. Further, they're launching an e-commerce platform, www.anytmi.com, an online marketplace for electronic test and measuring instruments, aimed at supporting Indian electronic manufacturers.

Ajay's dynamic leadership and sharp market acumen have earned the agency a strong clientele across luxury retail, healthcare, real estate, wellness, and hospitality. Backed by a passionate, young team of strategists, creatives, and tech experts, Brand Brood continues to break new ground.

In a market craving fresh, fearless ideas -- Brand Brood Pvt Ltd is the name to watch.

6. Pleiades BS

Pleiades BS launches an enhanced digital transformation suite, setting new industry benchmarks with innovative solutions beyond traditional digital marketing. The company integrates cutting-edge technologies with proven business strategies.

Their Advanced Search Optimization Trinity combines traditional SEO with SGE and AIO technologies, while their proprietary Verified Origin Platform delivers proactive brand reputation management and enhanced local visibility. The company offers a complete e-commerce ecosystem and comprehensive digital infrastructure, including LMS, hosting, and web design services.

"While others focus on basic digital marketing, Pleiades BS delivers a true 360-degree digital transformation," says CEO Savyasachi. "Our Verified Origin platform consistently achieves top rankings in 'Near Me' searches through our in-house AI Technology."

Technical advantages include AI-driven optimization, integrated local SEO enhancement, real-time brand reputation monitoring, advanced e-commerce capabilities, and custom LMS solutions. This holistic approach positions Pleiades BS as a complete digital transformation partner with next-generation expertise.

7. Akoode Technologies

Gurgaon, India - Akoode Technologies, a leading name in innovative software and AI solutions, is now redefining business success through its powerful suite of digital marketing services. With a strong global presence and a proven track record, Akoode delivers performance-driven strategies tailored for businesses of all sizes--across the USA, India, and Europe.

From SEO, PPC, and social media marketing to content strategy and AI-powered automation, Akoode's digital marketing team combines creativity with technology to deliver measurable growth. Each campaign is built on real-time analytics and deep industry research, ensuring maximum ROI and market reach.

"Our mission is to not just market a brand, but to transform its digital identity and drive sustainable growth," says Akhil Verma, CEO of Akoode Technologies. "We help businesses lead with visibility, engagement, and results."

With an expert team, cutting-edge tools, and a commitment to innovation,

Akoode stands as a trusted digital growth partner for companies looking to scale in today's competitive landscape.

8. TechnoRadiant

Founded in 2016, TechnoRadiant is a leading digital marketing agency transforming businesses across the globe with performance-driven strategies. From startups to SMEs, we craft customized solutions in SEO, content marketing, paid ads, and web development that deliver measurable growth.

Led by Harshita Chopra, a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and digital strategist, TechnoRadiant stands out not just for its technical prowess, but also for its strong social impact. The company runs the Veer Palki Program--a free digital training initiative for daughters of defense personnel--and supports multiple NGOs working in the areas of education, women empowerment, and animal welfare.

Recognized with the India Business Award 2025 for Excellence in Digital Marketing Strategy & Execution, TechnoRadiant combines creativity, data, and purpose to help brands shine in the digital age.

9. SwiftPropel

SwiftPropel is a Full Service digital marketing agency in India dedicated to helping businesses grow by creating meaningful connections and driving tangible results. Whether you're looking to enhance your online presence, boost traffic, or generate leads, SwiftPropel combines expertise, creativity, and a commitment to quality to ensure your success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

10. Your BrandWala

Your BrandWala is a digital marketing powerhouse that helps businesses shine online. With expertise in SEO, social media marketing, and content creation, they craft customized strategies to boost brand visibility and drive results.

Their services include:

* SEO: Improve search engine rankings and drive organic traffic.

* Social Media Marketing: Engage with audiences and build brand awareness.

* Content Creation: Develop compelling content that resonates with target audiences.

By leveraging the latest digital marketing trends, Your BrandWala empowers businesses to reach their full potential. With a focus on delivering measurable results, they help clients achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition.

Partner with Your BrandWala to elevate your digital marketing efforts and drive business growth. Contact them today to learn more about their services and discover how they can help your business succeed online. YourBrandWala: Elevating brands, driving results.

