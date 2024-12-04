PNN

New Delhi [India], December 04: MSG24x7 is excited to share a list of 15 leading brands that are making a big impact on India's economy in 2024. These companies come from various fields like recruitment, farming, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, gifting, and more. Each one is driving change in its industry and helping India's growth story.

KBD Talent Forge is making recruitment easier and providing management consultancy to help companies with their staffing needs. DeHaat is using AI technology to transform agriculture, benefiting more than 1.8 million farmers. Medycn focuses on improving healthcare by offering advanced patient management solutions. Petros Stone LLP stands out as a global leader in producing precision-crafted natural stones. VIP Number Shop helps people enhance their personal branding by offering exclusive VIP mobile numbers. The media landscape is also thriving, with Yugpatrika, an online Hindi news platform, delivering comprehensive and reliable news to readers across India. In transportation, Vardaan EV promotes sustainability with its range of electric rickshaws, while PharmEasy makes healthcare more affordable through its digital platform. Recode Studios brings innovation to the beauty industry with its affordable luxury cosmetics, and Skippi offers clean and hygienic ice pops, blending nostalgia with quality. SSVGI is known for its focus on education, ensuring holistic student development and excellent career opportunities. Whispering Pines, a luxury retreat in Bhimtal, has partnered with Taj Ama Stays & Trails to offer a unique mix of natural beauty and luxury experiences.

Silver Square, a brand from Bareilly, is reimagining silver gifting by blending traditional designs with modern aesthetics. Panchmukhi Food Products is committed to offering pure and organic essentials, aiming to change how households in India consume food. Rejuvine Life Sciences has introduced Skordo Plus, a scientifically designed nutraceutical product to support wellness, especially for people with diabetes.

These companies are making significant advancements in their industries and are playing an important role in shaping India's economic future. MSG24x7 has recognized them as leaders for their innovation, dedication, and pursuit of excellence.

KBD Talent ForgeSimplify your recruitment procedure with KBD Talent Forge India Private Limited.

One cannot deny from the fact that in this technically advanced era most of the works are being done by AI tools. But it doesn't mean that companies have stopped looking for fresh human brains. A job for a talented and skilled person is always there in an organisation.

However, sometimes companies struggle in finding a suitable person for their job. And in those circumstances companies needs the one who can simplify the recruitment procedure for them. This is when a name emerges, KBD Talent Forge India Private Limited. This is not just a name but an assurance, a trouble shooter for those companies who struggle finding a suitable candidate for their job role.

Recruitment can be a lengthy and difficult procedure for a normal company but not for KBD Talent. As their expertise includes the same:

Management Consultancy- Streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Staffing Solutions- Find the right talent for your unique needs.

Founder and CEO Balkrushna Kadam & Vinaya Kadam, KBD Talent Forge India Private Limited has so far won the trusts of many renowned brands and is excelling in its area of strength.Website: www.kbdtalentforge.com

Medycn

In the modern healthcare landscape, clinics need more than just basic scheduling; they require a system that actively boosts patient acquisition, engagement, and revenue. Medycn is an all-encompassing patient management solution designed to help clinics attract new patients, increase conversions, and drive growth through seamless management tools. Increase Patient Conversion and Build Stronger Relationships Medycn empowers clinics to craft clear, proposal-style treatment plans that enhance patient understanding and increase conversion rates. Through automated SMS and WhatsApp reminders for appointments, due invoices, and follow-ups, Medycn helps clinics minimize missed appointments and maintain consistent patient engagement. This strengthens the patient-clinic relationship, leading to more referrals and positive word-of-mouth. Comprehensive Patient and Clinic Management, Medycn's features go beyond patient reminders, offering a complete solution for clinic operations:

* Detailed Reporting and Insights: With over 256 report types, clinic managers gain valuable insights into patient trends, treatment outcomes, and operational performance. * Automated Prescriptions and Post-Operative Instructions: Clinics can send patients their prescriptions and post-care instructions directly via SMS and WhatsApp, improving compliance and satisfaction. * Doctor Payout and Inventory Tracking: Medycn simplifies tracking doctor payouts and clinic stock levels, as well as managing patient reports, beforeand-after photos, X-rays, and other records essential for high-quality care.

Transform Your Clinic's Efficiency and Patient Care - Medycn allows clinics to reduce administrative tasks, manage patient relationships more effectively, and focus on delivering exceptional care. By streamlining these processes, Medycn helps clinics boost their revenue and foster lasting patient loyalty. For a smarter approach to clinic management, visit www.medycn.com

Contact us at: support@medycn.com

Petros Stone LLP

Petros Stone LLP, which was named one of India's leading firms in 2024, is now a world leader in the production and export of natural stone. With a focus on slabs of granite, marble, quartz, and porcelain, the company is a preferred choice for clients all over the world thanks to its cutting-edge technology and accuracy.

Petros Stone LLP is distinguished by its state-of-the-art automated bridge cutters, which use multi-axis motion control and diamond abrasive tools to produce high-precision cuts with tolerances as low as 0.1mm. With the help of specialist software, their automatic edge profiling systems guarantee flawless and consistent finishes on all kinds of stone, including quartz and granite.

The company serves a wide range of unique demands in granite, marble, quartz, and porcelain by providing a large assortment of prefabricated and cut-to-size slabs. Petros Stone LLP offers unique packaging and inspection procedures that satisfy the highest international requirements, and the company has experience with more than 100 granite colors.

The company's dedication to quality and safety is evident in its product offerings, which are made to satisfy European and global standards, and are certified under ISO 9001:2015, IEC, and SGS Kenya. They are a reliable partner in more than 50 countries because of their commitment to quality.

Petros Stone LLP has successfully shipped 10,000 containers of stone products worldwide and is renowned for its 94% on-time delivery performance, extensive packing options, and real-time-tracking. Their dependable services and top-notch goods have set new standards in the global stone industry.

Website: www.petrosstone.com

VIP Number Shop

In a world where first impressions matter, your mobile number can make a statement about your identity. At VIP Number Shop, based in Mundera Bazar Chauri-Chaura, Gorakhpur, you can get premium VIP mobile numbers that exude exclusivity and distinction. Whether you're an entrepreneur, professional, or simply someone who values uniqueness, their collection of carefully curated numbers is tailored to meet your needs.

Imagine owning a mobile number like 88999-88999, 9-123456789, or the coveted 9000000-786. These numbers not only stand out but are also easy to remember, making them perfect for business branding or personal use. Starting at just Rs. 1000, these VIP numbers offer incredible value for those who want to leave a lasting impression.

Each number in this catalogue is unique, symbolizing prestige and individuality. Popular sequences like 88888-12345 and 9-777777777 showcase the exclusivity of their offerings. With demand surging, it's crucial to act quickly to secure your preferred number before it's gone.

At VIP Number Shop, you get unmatched service and unparalleled quality. Their team is dedicated to helping you find the perfect number that aligns with your personal or professional goals. Whether you're seeking a lucky number, a numeric pattern that resonates with your brand, or simply a standout number that's easy to share, you can get it all there.

Don't miss the opportunity to own a mobile number that sets you apart. Contact them at Vipnumbershop.in or visit them in Gorakhpur to explore their exclusive collection. With VIP Number Shop, it's not just about a number - it's about making a statement. Secure your VIP mobile number today!Website : www.vipnumbershop.in

Yugpatrika

Yugpatrika is a leading online Hindi news platform, offering up-to-date and reliable news across various sectors. Whether it's politics, sports, business, entertainment, or technology, Yugpatrika delivers the latest updates with accuracy and depth.

Focused on providing comprehensive news in Hindi, Yugpatrika keeps readers connected to national and global events. The platform also offers expert opinions and in-depth analysis, ensuring readers get a complete understanding of the news.

Yugpatrika not only delivers current affairs but also encourages readers to share their views, fostering a space for diverse perspectives and voices. Stay informed with Yugpatrika--your go-to destination for Hindi news. Website www.yugpatrika.com

Vardaan EV

In an era where sustainability is no longer optional, Vardaan EV has emerged as a transformative force in India's electric mobility landscape. With a clear vision to revolutionize transportation, this forward-thinking startup is championing the transition to clean energy through innovative electric vehicles (EVs).

Vardaan EV specializes in manufacturing electric rickshaws that blend advanced technology, superior performance, and sleek design. By offering a viable alternative to fuel-powered vehicles, the company addresses two critical challenges: reducing air pollution and lessening dependence on fossil fuels. Each vehicle reflects the brand's commitment to eco-friendly innovation, making sustainable transportation accessible to individuals and businesses alike.

What truly sets Vardaan EV apart is its holistic approach to sustainability. Beyond designing and delivering electric mobility solutions, the brand actively promotes a culture of environmental consciousness. By empowering users to embrace green transportation, Vardaan EV is not just building vehicles but fostering a community committed to reducing the carbon footprint of everyday travel.

As one of India's Top 15 Influential Brands, Vardaan EV symbolizes a brighter, cleaner future. Its contribution extends beyond commerce, inspiring a national movement towards sustainable living. With every ride powered by Vardaan EV, the journey towards a greener tomorrow becomes a shared mission.

SSVGI

In the heart of Bareilly, Shri Siddhi Vinayak Group of Institutions (SSVGI) has emerged as a beacon of educational excellence, moulding future-ready leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and even neighbouring Nepal. With a mission to empower young minds through quality education and holistic development, SSVGI has established itself as a pivotal institution in the region's academic landscape.

Offering a diverse range of programs across disciplines like engineering, management, pharmacy, and more, SSVGI is committed to nurturing innovation, critical thinking, and ethical leadership among its students. The institution's state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and industry-aligned curriculum ensure that every student receives not just theoretical knowledge but practical insights to thrive in today's competitive world.

SSVGI's dedication to student success extends to its active and robust placement cell, which focuses on securing placements for every single student. With strong ties to esteemed companies and institutions, the placement cell ensures that graduates step into promising careers, reflecting the institution's commitment to their professional growth.

What sets SSVGI apart is its unwavering focus on holistic growth. Beyond academics, the institution emphasizes personality development, communication skills, and global exposure, equipping students with the confidence to excel in any field.

Recognized as one of India's Top 15 Influential Brands, SSVGI stands as a testament to the transformative power of education. By fostering innovation, inclusivity, and excellence, it continues to shape the leaders of tomorrow while contributing significantly to the socio-economic growth of the region.

Whispering Pines

Nestled in the tranquil hills of Bhimtal, Whispering Pines Homestay has quietly yet powerfully established itself as a beacon of luxury and serenity. This remarkable retreat seamlessly combines the untouched beauty of nature with modern comforts, offering guests an experience that feels both exclusive and deeply personal.

What sets Whispering Pines apart is its collaboration with Taj Ama Stays & Trails, a unit of the esteemed TATA Group. This partnership elevates the homestay's offerings, ensuring that visitors enjoy the hallmark hospitality, attention to detail, and impeccable standards associated with the Taj brand. It's a relationship that not only underscores the property's commitment to excellence but also places it in a league of its own.

Every element of Whispering Pines has been thoughtfully curated--from elegantly designed rooms that exude warmth and sophistication to a setting that invites you to pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself. Whether you're a solo traveler seeking quiet reflection or a family in search of an unforgettable escape, this homestay promises an experience as restorative as it is luxurious.

Whispering Pines Homestay is more than just a place to stay; it's a destination that turns every visit into a cherished memory. As one of India's Top 15 Influential Brands, it continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, redefining what it means to blend luxury with nature.

Silver Square

Amidst India's evolving gifting landscape, Silver Square stands out as a brand that marries tradition with contemporary tastes. Rooted in the cultural charm of Bareilly, this one-stop destination for silver gifts has grown into a trusted name for those seeking meaningful and elegant gifting solutions.

From corporate milestones to personal celebrations and lavish weddings, Silver Square has reimagined how silver can mark life's special moments. With a portfolio ranging from intricate silver artifacts to modern, customizable designs, the brand strikes a balance between timeless craftsmanship and modern practicality.

Now poised for a bold leap, Silver Square is preparing to venture into the e-commerce arena, with plans to cater to a pan-India audience. This expansion reflects a vision to make thoughtful silver gifting accessible across the country, turning every occasion into an opportunity to create lasting impressions.

As one of India's Top 15 Influential Brands, Silver Square is setting a precedent in how gifting can transcend boundaries, blending heritage and innovation for a nationwide clientele. Its upcoming digital transformation is sure to reinforce its position as a pioneer in silver gifting for modern times.

Panchmukhi Food Products

Redefining Purity in Everyday Essentials - In a world increasingly conscious of quality and health, Panchmukhi Food Products has set a benchmark in delivering 100% pure and organic staples. With its roots in the fertile "mini Punjab" of Uttar Pradesh--spanning the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur--the brand takes pride in sourcing the finest raw materials to produce wheat, besan, and basmati rice that resonate with authenticity and trust.

At the heart of Panchmukhi's philosophy lies its unwavering commitment to purity, encapsulated in its brand mantra, "No Compromise With Purity." This guiding principle drives every step of its meticulous production process, ensuring that only the best reaches consumers's kitchens. The company's state-of-the-art plant, equipped with advanced Italian machinery and a 7-layer filtration system, further reinforces its dedication to delivering staples of unmatched quality.

Panchmukhi's vision extends beyond just providing essentials; it aims to revolutionize household consumption patterns by making 100% pure and organic products accessible to every home in India. With a mission to become the nation's leading brand in its category, Panchmukhi Food Products is not just a name but a promise of health, taste, and trust.

As one of India's Top 15 Influential Brands, Panchmukhi Food Products stands as a symbol of excellence in purity and sustainability, shaping the way Indian households experiences their everyday essentials. It's a legacy in the making, driven by innovation, tradition, and a commitment to the well-being of its consumers.

Rejuvine Life Sciences

Skordo Plus is a revolutionary nutraceutical product crafted to enhance health and wellness. With over seven years of rigorous research, including animal studies, human clinical trials, and patented innovations, Skordo Plus stands as a testament to science-backed natural health solutions. Derived primarily from garlic, this product is formulated to target diabetic care and other related disorders. Garlic, known for its potent bioactive compounds, plays a pivotal role in reducing inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity, and supporting cardiovascular health. Skordo Plus incorporates these natural benefits with cutting-edge technology, ensuring maximum efficacy and bioavailability. Unlike conventional medications, Skordo Plus offers a natural, side-effect-free alternative. It aims to address not just the symptoms but also the root causes of metabolic imbalances, making it an essential addition to anyone's health regime. Its proven benefits, validated through clinical trials, include maintenance of blood sugar levels, enhanced energy, and better overall metabolic function. The response from users has been overwhelmingly positive. Individuals who have incorporated Skordo Plus into their daily routines report noticeable improvements in their health, including better blood sugar control and increased vitality. Skordo Plus is more than a supplement; it's a commitment to holistic wellness. Whether you are managing diabetes or aiming for preventive care, Skordo Plus offers a natural, scientifically validated solution to support your journey toward a healthier life. Choose Skordo Plus, and step into a future of sustainable wellness.

Website: www.rejuvinelife.com

DeHaat

DeHaat™ is a trailblazer in India's Agri-Tech sector, offering comprehensive solutions to empower farmers. Leveraging AI-driven technology, DeHaat enhances supply chain efficiency and production outcomes in agriculture. Currently active in 12 states, the company has established a robust network of over 11,000 DeHaat Centers and 503 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), serving 1.8 million+ farmers.

Farmers benefit from AI-based crop advisory in regional languages for 30+ crops. Founded by alumni from prestigious institutes like IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Ahmedabad, DeHaat has achieved remarkable growth as a fully funded start-up.

Recognized as a "Great Place to Work" in 2022-2024, the company's 12-year journey has been celebrated by organizations like NASSCOM, Forbes, and the Bill Gates Foundation. DeHaat continues to make a transformative impact at the grassroots level, revolutionizing Indian agriculture.

PharmEasy

PharmEasy is a leading consumer healthcare "super app" that simplifies healthcare access in India. It offers home-delivered prescription and OTC medicines, diagnostic test services, and teleconsultations, all designed to cater to diverse healthcare needs efficiently and affordably.

With a vision to transform India's healthcare landscape, PharmEasy has grown impressively, boasting 25 million registered users by June 2021 and completing 8.8 million orders in FY21. Its 2.4 million transacting customers highlight the trust it has built among consumers.

At its core, PharmEasy emphasizes affordability, accessibility, and convenience. Guided by strong values, the company is dedicated to achieving its ultimate goal: providing affordable healthcare to everyone. As a trailblazer in the digital healthcare space, PharmEasy continues to make healthcare simple and inclusive for millions across the nation.

Recode

Welcome to Recode Studios, where beauty meets affordability. Our mission is to elevate your glam game with premium-quality cosmetics that blend luxury with accessibility. Backed by over a decade of expertise in creating and managing global beauty products, we ensure excellence in every detail.

Collaborating with renowned manufacturers from Germany, Taiwan, and Thailand, we deliver products crafted with precision and care. At Recode Studios, we believe beauty should empower, inspire, and remain within reach for everyone.

Driven by a passion for innovation and customer satisfaction, we aim to set new standards in the beauty industry. Join us in experiencing the art of affordable luxury and discover how Recode Studios helps you embrace your unique charm.

Skippi

Skippi was born out of a heartfelt desire to bring back the joy of chuskis in a natural and hygienic way. The journey began when a family member packed ice pops for her trip to India, highlighting the lack of trusted brands available locally. This simple observation inspired Ravi and Anuja Kabra to create something extraordinary.

With over 17 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, the Kabras identified a gap in the market and saw an opportunity to innovate. Through extensive research, they set out to craft teeth-friendly, high-quality icy treats that would delight both children and adults.

Skippi isn't just a brand; it's a mission to revive nostalgia with a modern twist. By focusing on safety, taste, and quality, Ravi and Anuja have transformed ice pops into a refreshing treat that families across India can enjoy and trust.

