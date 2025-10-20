New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Top business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region are set to gather in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea, later this month for the APEC CEO Summit 2025, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

As per the report, a high-profile business forum held in the run-up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit slated for October 31 to November 1.

According to the host, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), on Sunday the event will take place from October 28 to 31.

KCCI noted that 16 heads of state or government from APEC's 21 member economies and around 1,700 global corporate chief executive officers (CEOs) are expected to join the event, including Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable company by market capitalization, is leading the AI revolution through its cutting-edge AI semiconductors.

Industry observers are watching closely to see whether the company will deepen its collaboration with Korean chipmakers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc.

Matt Garman, CEO of Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), the world's largest cloud service provider, will also attend.

AWS is currently partnering with SK Group to build an AI data center in Ulsan, a major industrial city in southeastern Korea.

In the finance sector, Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup and one of the most prominent female leaders in U.S. finance, will participate, and in healthcare, Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, will join.

From China, Li Fanrong, chairman of Sinochem Holdings Corp., the country's largest chemical company, and Zeng Yuqun, chairman of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), the world's leading battery manufacturer, will join the summit as well.

Leaders of major international organizations will likewise take part, including Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Mathias Cormann, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

They are expected to discuss industrial transformation driven by AI and strategies for sustainable global growth. (ANI)

