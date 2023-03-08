New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): With a market of over 22,500 cryptocurrencies currently circulating, choosing where to invest can be a difficult decision. Cosmos (ATOM), Aptos (APT) and Dogetti (DETI) all have exciting futures and offer some of the top crypto investments for the year ahead. Dogetti has raised USD 376,439 in presales and is already showing its potential for success when it launches.

Cosmos - The Internet of Blockchains

Cosmos is a layer-2 blockchain and was created to solve the most frustrating problems in blockchains. Blockchains can often be slow, expensive, unscalable and harmful to the environment. The platform is built around the Cosmos tokens and is powered by a proof-of-stake algorithm which helps lower its carbon footprint. The platform can also process 10,000 transactions per seconds and keeps its transaction fees low.

Known as the "internet of blockchains", Cosmos consists of 50 interconnected blockchains. The platform can link separate blockchains and enable communication between them. ATOM is used to finalise transactions and execute smart contracts with improved scalability.

The Cosmos Interchain Foundation have recently announced that they will be giving USD 40 million to the core infrastructure and applications development of their ecosystem. So Cosmos is likely to improve its features and value even further in the future.

Analysts predict that Cosmos is likely to increase in value in the next month. ATOM currently trades at USD 11.99 and is ranked 20th by market cap.

Aptos - Community Driven and Continually Improving

Aptos is a layer-1 blockchain built on Ethereum chain. The blockchain is designed to be a safe, scalable and upgradable Web3 infrastructure. It provides a community driven, decentralised marketplace where users can easily perform transactions with each other without the need for intermediaries.

Aptos is a fairly new cryptocurrency having launched in October 2022, but it has shown a massive rally towards the start of 2023. The developers are continually improving the platform and the coin could increase further throughout the year as new developments are made. One exciting development that will launch soon is Aptos' first Web3 game.

Aptos currently sells for USD 11.71 and is ranked 31st by market cap.

Dogetti - The Future Top Dog

Dogetti is the newest dog-themed meme coin and it aims to become the top dog of the meme coin space. The impressive user features could see Dogetti rise to the top when it launches. With a stellar presale, the launch date could be coming soon.

All elements of the Dogetti ecosystem make the project user-friendly and help the community to generate wealth. One of the most important features is Dogetti DAO. Dogetti is aiming to build the largest community in crypto, and they will be the main priority of the project. The DAO feature allows users to share ideas, connect and make money. Users can also vote on any decisions and bring suggestions about the governance of the project.

To generate wealth for the community and the project, Dogetti also features an exchange platform, Dogetti Swap and an NFT marketplace, Dogetti NFT.

Dogetti is one of the most exciting new coins in the crypto space this year. This is the future of meme coins as DETI will have real-world utility and help you to generate wealth. If you're thinking of joining the Dogetti family, you can use the code WISEGUY25 to get an extra 25 per cent on top of your DETI purchase.

