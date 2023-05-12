New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/ATK): The land of the Modern Day Olympics and the most recent 2004 Olympics has chosen to show the world its hospitality and beauty through an entry into the Cricketing ecosystem. Toyam Sports Limited & Pacific Star Sports is all set to organise a global T20 cricket tournament in association with the Hellenic Cricket Federation (HCF), a member of the European Cricket Council since 1996 and an Associate ICC Member since 2017, the said T20 tournament starting from 12th May 2023 with Sky247 as Title Sponsor.

Santorini is already a globally hit tourist location amongst European and Asian Tourist, but through Cricket, HCF is targeting to show-case Corfu & also push Athens (capital & historic city) to the world as the preferred tourist destination along with highlighting its 200 years of cricketing history.

Talking about the topic Kyriakos Katsoras, the president of HCF, said "We had various ideas in our mind but T20 worked the best, as it's a shorter format event that ensures 1 week event would allow even the biggest name in Cricket to come down to our land & play. We want to utilize this opportunity to invest in Cricketing Infrastructure and ensure that the world takes note of our abilities. This would also ensure that we have some great exposure for our players, allowing us to become one of the strong forces in European Cricket and ICC. We have engaged Toyam Sports Limited & Pacific Star Sports, as the Event Partners & organisers."

Ali Akbar Khan, Director, Pacific Star Sports (PSS) said "We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to creating a unique fun experience for Greece T20. It's a long-term plan which would also include investing in the cricketing infrastructure but once ready this would be one of the locations that Cricketers and fans would love to come. We aspire to create GreeceT20 as an annual saga that people would wait for, and Greece as Europe's favorite cricketing destination".

Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD, Toyam Sports Limited said "This partnership resonates with one of our key objectives, to promote the sport of cricket and deserving sporting talent across the world. We at TSL have experience in conducting successful cricket leagues, in the recent past we have successfully organized Africa Cup T20, Tanzania Cricket Premier League, for Oman Cricket Academy and Bilateral India-Bangladesh ODI series. We are excited at the prospects of this long term, mutually beneficial, relationship with Hellenic Cricket Federation."

"Cricket is one of the most loving sports worldwide, we have been looking for properties where we can get right kind of visibility. We hope to catch the right eyeballs for our brand too. We thank Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports and wish them best of luck for this season of Greece T20," said, Sky 247 News spokesperson.

For more information please visit: https://www.cricket.gr/en/

Online Streaming Partners: Crictracker & Athrangi

Toyam Sports Limited (TSL) is a publicly (BSE & MSEI) listed company, run passionately by sports enthusiasts, engaged in sports production, promotion and management. On the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) space, TSL successfully conducted the 'Kumite-1 League', in the presence of legendary Mike Tyson, and recently released reality web series, 'Kumite-1 Warrior Hunt'. TSL has also established its foothold in the Tennis and Cricket business.

