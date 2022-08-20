Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 20 (ANI/IMC): Recently, Transform Fitness, a wellness platform launched by Sandeep Jangala, was acquired by Lifetime Wellness Rx International Ltd.

They have renamed the platform URLife.

Sandeep had created Transform Fitness out of his passion for fitness and vast knowledge in Technology. Moreover, he wanted to bring fitness programs from elite trainers to the common people at an affordable price. With a rating of 4.7 on the app store, Transform Fitness became one of the top fitness platforms and has helped thousands of people in their fitness journey. Sandeep, who has a series of enterprises to his name, is still actively involved and heading the B2C business.

While speaking about the deal Sandeep, Founder, Transform Fitness said that, "We're absolutely delighted to have done this deal with URlife. Both sides bring different skill sets to the table with a unified thought process. The synergies, in respect to how we visualize the future of health, are amazing and we look forward to bringing a platform that users have never seen in this space before."

Lifetime wellness's URLife is now an all-in-one wellness platform to inspire people to live life to the fullest by harnessing the power of technology and encouraging healthy lifestyle choices. URLife shares interesting content backed by experts that matches UR (your) mind, body and nutrition. Their team of certified medical professionals, celebrity fitness experts and holistic nutritionists provide you with first-hand access to trending health tips, nutrition, expert videos, diet plans, lifestyle hacks, consultations, healthy recipes, fun DIYs and personalized services that prepare you to live a healthy and hearty life!

For most people in India, where the fitness penetration is just 0.05 per cent, fitness programs are limited to only New Year resolutions. People here buy fitness gear because some friend or relative bought them, and just a few reach the next level of going for walks and even fewer pay and enroll for gym memberships. Among those who buy these memberships, about 15 per cent complete their terms and, probably, even less than 10 per cent renew their memberships.

But, since the pandemic, India's Rs 6,000-crore fitness industry has witnessed some disruptions. According to research, more than 35 per cent of the NextGen population has a fitness app installed on their phones and more than 40 per cent think that leading a healthy life is important. There are also reward programs in the fitness space that offer memberships at a special price.

